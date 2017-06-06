Best new movies and TV shows on iTunes

Every week, the iTunes Store adds new movies and TV content to its catalog, and every week we bring you the best of what it has to offer.

Best new movies on iTunes

This week in movies begins with Beauty and the Beast, Disney's live-action adaptation of its classic animated film. You can also check out Life, a sci-fi horror film about a group of astronauts that discover a horrifying organism from another planet. The HD discounts this week focus on award-winning movies, with films like La La Land, Hidden Figures, and Arrival on sale for under $10. The Movie of the Week is Moonlight, which is available for a $0.99 rental and a $9.99 purchase.

Best new TV shows on iTunes

Our look at this week's TV starts with new episodes of Gotham, Better Call Saul, and The President Show. You can now get the pass for season two of Wynonna Earp for $19.99 ahead of its premiere this Friday, June 9. This week, get discounts on epic TV miniseries and shows, with programs like The Last Kingdom, Rome, Mars, and more on sale for under $10.

Check in next week for more in movies and TV from the iTunes Store.