Best new music on iTunes

Every Friday, the iTunes Store adds new great music to its catalog, and we're here to bring you the best of what it has to offer!

This week in new music begins with Halsey and her new album, hopeless fountain kingdom. This One's for You, the latest from Luke Combs, is also available now. RELAXER from alt-J has also been released. All Time Low has released their new album, Last Young Renegade. Finally, check out Gone Now from Bleachers.

This week, the iTunes Store has deals on greatest hits albums and collections. The sale features work from artists like 2Pac, Frank Sinatra, The Beatles, and Prince available for as little as $7.99.

2Pac Greatest Hits - $7.99 - Download Now

Nothing But the Best (Remastered) - $7.99 - Download Now

1 (2015 Version) - $9.99 - Download Now

The Very Best of Prince - $7.99 - Download Now

Pre-orders this week begin with Everything Now, the next album coming from Arcade Fire, due to land on July 28. On August 25, The War on Drugs will release A Deeper Understanding. You'll be able to get the self-titled full-length debut album of Prophets of Rage on September 15.

Bookmark this page and check back next week for more great music!