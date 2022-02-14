Romantic movies often get a bad rap. They can be cheesy or over-the-top, but I think that's what makes them awesome and there's no better day to watch romantic movies than on Valentine's Day. So grab your Valentine (and some popcorn!) and stream one of these great romance movies. You might cry, you might laugh, but you'll be experiencing all the emotions together, and isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about? I'll be focusing on movies you can watch in the U.S. and highlighting which streaming services you'll need to watch them. Remember, if you're subscribed to any of the popular streaming services available, your Apple TV will have access to all the apps you need to get the content.

The Notebook (2004)

Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook is a very touching story of a couple whose relationship gets put on hold when World War II starts. The torrid love story is known to be a tear-jerker so it might be a good idea to keep the tissues on hand.

The Notebook Watch the classic love story that has the potential to make you cry, only on HBO Max. Streaming on HBO Max

Pride and Prejudice (2005)

This classic novel adaptation that came out in 2005 stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth and Matthew Macfadyen as Darcy. The headstrong and independent Elizabeth is being pressured into marriage, and it isn't until she meets Darcy that she starts to warm up to the idea. Problem is, Darcy is a bit of a stick in the mud! This period piece also landed an Oscar nomination for Keira Knightley.

Pride and Prejudice on HBO Max Pride and Prejudice is a love story people have been consuming since the 1800s — it's timeless. Stream it now on HBO Max. Streaming on HBO Max

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Party like it's 1999 with this classic romantic comedy starring the late Heath Ledger alongside Julia Stiles and a very young Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It's a classic high school tale of love filled with laughs and plenty of romance to go around. It's a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, so you know there's going to be plenty of hijinx!

10 Things I Hate About You It's hard not to watch this 90s classic without a huge smile on your face. Stream it on Disney+. Streaming on Disney+

The Big Sick (2017)

One of my personal favorites, The Big Sick, is based on the true story of how Kumail Nanjiani met and fell in love with his wife Emily. It's super touching, has funny moments, and definitely has the potential to make you cry the happiest of tears.

The Big Sick This pseudo-autobiographical film of Kumail Nanjiani's real-life love story is deeply moving and filled with great characters. Stream it on Amazon Prime. Streaming on Amazon Prime

Happiest Season (2020)

If you can handle a little Christmas in your romance stories, Happiest Season is a great little rom-com that provides a nice change-up from the typical format. Abby (Kristen Stewart) is madly in love with her partner Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and is getting ready to propose. Abby is excited to finally meet her partner's family, but just before they get there, Harper drops the bomb — she hasn't come out to her parents yet. With an excellent supporting cast consisting of some comedy-heavy hitters like Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Alison Brie (Community), and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Happiest Season offers a great feel-good romance story that feels very modern and has plenty of funny bits.

Happiest Season on Hulu A great cast, an LGBTQ+ romance, and plenty of funny bits make Happiest Season well worth watching, even if it isn't Christmas. Stream it on Hulu. Streaming on Hulu

A Star Is Born (2018)

A remake of the classic tale, A Star Is Born stars an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Dave Chapelle. It's a pretty tragic story that is likely going to make you cry, but all the best whirlwind romances do — don't they?