Romantic movies often get a bad wrap. They can often be cheesy or over-the-top, but I think that's what makes them awesome and there's no better day to watch romantic movies than on Valentine's Day. So grab your Valentine and some popcorn and stream on of these great romance movies. You might cry, you might laugh, but you'll be experiencing all the emotions together, and isn't that what Valentine's Day is all about? The Notebook

Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, The Notebook is a very touching story of a couple whose relationship gets put on hold when World War II starts. The torrid love story is known to be a tear-jerker so it might be a good idea to keep the tissues on hand. Streaming on Netflix Pride and Prejudice

This classic novel adaptation that came out in 2005 stars Keira Knightley as Elizabeth and Matthew Macfadyen as Darcy. The headstrong and independent Elizabeth is getting pressured into marriage, and it isn't until she meets Darcy that she starts to warm up to the idea. Problem is, Darcy is a bit of a stick in the mud! This period piece also landed an Oscar nomination for Keira Knightley. Streaming on Hulu

Party like it's 1999 with this classic romantic comedy starring the late Heath Ledger alongside Julia Stiles and a very young Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It's a classic high school tale of romance filled with laughs and plently of romance to go around. It's a loose adaptation of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, so you know there's going to be plenty of love hijinx! Streaming on Disney+ The Big Sick

One of my personal favorites, The Big Sick is based on the true story of how Kumail Nanjiani met and fell in love with his wife Emily. It's super touching, has amazingly funny moments, and definitely has the potential to make you cry the happiest of tears Streaming on Amazon Prime Up in the Air

Okay, full confession, this movie isn't the most romantic and it's more about self-love than romantic love, but it's too good to leave off this list. George Clooney stars as Ryan, a frequent flyer who travels the country firing people from their jobs. He's cool, calm, unattached, and likes his life. But when his boss tells him to show his new coworkers, Natalie (played by Anna Kendrick), the ropes, he slowly starts to realize his life isn't as good as it seems. It was nominated for six Oscars! Streaming on Netflix A Star Is Born

A remake of the classic tale, A Star is Born stars an all-star cast including Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Dave Chapelle. It's a pretty tragic story that is likely going to make you cry, but all the best whirlwind romances do — don't they? Streaming on Hulu P.S. I Love You