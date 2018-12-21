Listening to audiobooks is simply easier when paired with a smart speaker that has the Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in. To achieve this, however, doesn't necessarily require buying a speaker made by Amazon as you can see on the list below of the best speakers for streaming Audible books, although having Alexa built-in certainly does help. You can use any speaker to stream audiobooks but when you want to listen to Audible, Alexa's just going to make it easier.
Pure synergy
Amazon Echo 2nd Generation
Like other choices on this list, the flagship Amazon Echo speaker gives you the ability to ask Alexa to play your audiobooks with simple commands such as "Alexa, read my book," "Alexa, what's in my Audible library?" and "Alexa, what are my books?" And you thought Echo speakers were only for music and ordering pizza. This is the mid-range Echo product currently offered by Amazon.
Bundle of joy
Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation
You don't need to spend a lot of cash for an Alexa-based speaker. When it comes to reading audiobooks, the entry-level Echo Dot does everything the larger speakers do, just in a smaller package. Some advice: install one in every room of your home where you plan on listening.
Take the next step
Echo Plus 2nd Generation
Moving in the other direction is the Amazon Echo Plus, which offers premium speakers powered by Dolby to provide crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. This product also has a built-in Zigbee hub so you can easily set up and control your compatible smart home devices.
This one's portable
Ultimate Ears Megablast
The portal Ultimate Ears Megablast, along with its younger brother, the Blast has Alexa built-in. Because it offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, it also allows you to use Alexa Voice Service at home or on the go. It's also portable and rated IP67, which means it's waterproof, making it perfect for get-togethers on the go.
Premium choice
Harman Kardon Allure Portable
Offering powerful, 360-degree signature Harman Kardon sound, the Allure Portable provides 10 hours of playback between charges. With Alexa built-in, this is the speaker to get if your listening is going to extend beyond audiobooks. There's also a wired Allure as well.
Just getting started
eufy Genie Smart Speaker
You don't have to break the bank when it comes to using Alexa with Audible. The eufy Genie is a voice-controlled speaker that offers Alexa built-in for the price of a few cups of coffee at Starbucks.
Listening to Audible books requires a good pair of headphones or speaker. For the latter, I recommend buying a smart speaker with Amazon Alexa built-in. For this, you can go small and buy a cheap speaker or spend a little bit more to get better sound. The choice is yours.
