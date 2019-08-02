Best Stands for Sonos Play:1 iMore 2019
Sonos has been a popular wireless speaker ecosystem for years and the Sonos Play:1 is the company's cheapest and smallest speaker. While they sound great on their own or as a pair, they really shine when you use them as rear speakers for a home theater system. To accomplish a true home theater set up, you need to place your Sonos Play:1s behind your couch or seating area to get the best result. The easiest way to do this is with a speaker stand. Whether you're looking to get that surround sound experience, or you just love the look of a stand, here are our top picks for stands that work with your Sonos Play:1.
Not only does the Sanus floor stands work with your Sonos Play:1, but it also can hold the Sonos Play:3. So, if you ever choose to upgrade or add to your Sonos collection, you can still keep the same stands. The large base can easily slide under furniture if you need it to and comes with both carpet spikes or rubber feet. No matter what type of floor you have you can use it
If you're looking for quality for your Sonos Play:1, Vogel's floor stand is beautiful and made out aluminum. So, it's durable but not too heavy. Standing at just over 32-inches (about 2.6 feet), the Vogel has an incredibly easy setup process. All the materials necessary are in the box, so you don't have to worry about not having the right bits. Plus, the stand has an extension power cable inside the column, so you'll be able to put it where you want.
Flexson floor stands come as a pair and will securely hold your Sonos Play:1 at about 2.6 feet above the ground. The entire stand is made of metal. It'll survive the odd bump with the vacuum cleaner. Plus, it has a built-in cable routing system that allows you to keep your cables nice and tidy.
Vogel doesn't just make a great floor stand, but also a fantastic table stand for the Sonos Play:1. It's perfect for any minimalist as they take up barely any room. The stand not only tilts upward to project sounds throughout your entire space, but it also swivels 360 degrees. You can point it in the direction you need it. The best part is there's minimal installation required. Just attach the stand the Sonos Play:1 with the included hardware and place it wherever you want!
Good, but few options
There are not a ton of Sonos Play:1 compatible stands that are worth your money, but the options that are out there are good ones. Our favorite is the Sanus Floor stands. While they are a tad expensive, they not only fit the Play:1 speakers, but also the PLAY:3. So if you ever want to upgrade your surround sound system to have even more power, you can. Plus, their big bases are heavy enough to ensure that the speakers won't tip over.
The Flexson floor stand is another excellent choice that provides cable management in the stand itself, so you won't have to deal with unsightly power cords.
Of course, if you don't like the idea of a big bulky floor stand, the Vogel table stand will keep your Sonos Play:1 speakers slightly elevated and at an angle. This helps the sound travel throughout the room more efficiently.
