Best Stands for Sonos Play:1

Sonos has been a popular wireless speaker ecosystem for years and the Sonos Play:1 is the company's cheapest and smallest speaker. While they sound great on their own or as a pair, they really shine when you use them as rear speakers for a home theater system. To accomplish a true home theater set up, you need to place your Sonos Play:1s behind your couch or seating area to get the best result. The easiest way to do this is with a speaker stand. Whether you're looking to get that surround sound experience, or you just love the look of a stand, here are our top picks for stands that work with your Sonos Play:1.

Good, but few options

There are not a ton of Sonos Play:1 compatible stands that are worth your money, but the options that are out there are good ones. Our favorite is the Sanus Floor stands. While they are a tad expensive, they not only fit the Play:1 speakers, but also the PLAY:3. So if you ever want to upgrade your surround sound system to have even more power, you can. Plus, their big bases are heavy enough to ensure that the speakers won't tip over.

The Flexson floor stand is another excellent choice that provides cable management in the stand itself, so you won't have to deal with unsightly power cords.

Of course, if you don't like the idea of a big bulky floor stand, the Vogel table stand will keep your Sonos Play:1 speakers slightly elevated and at an angle. This helps the sound travel throughout the room more efficiently.

