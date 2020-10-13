Best TV Mounts for Sonos Beam iMore 2020

The Sonos Beam is one of our favorite Sonos Speakers with its excellent sound and ability to create a complete surround sound experience. However, if your TV is up on the wall, then you need one of the best TV Mounts for Sonos Beam to tie it all together. These mounts put your Beam in the optimal position, right underneath your TV, and they give both a clean, integrated look by hiding your wiring. Here's our guide to the best TV Mounts for Sonos Beam.

Clean looks

The best TV mounts for Sonos Beam are the perfect way to clean up your home theater by bringing both together up on the wall. These mounts put the Sonos Beam directly underneath your TV, right where it belongs, and they hide all of your wiring behind them, giving your set up a nice and tidy look.

We love the Sanus WSSBM1 TV Mount for Sonos Beam's custom, low-profile design that easily adjusts for optimal placement. This mount doesn't require any drilling for installation, and it features a handy cut-out that gives you easy access to all of the ports on the back of the Sonos Beam.

Are you looking for an all-in-one solution for your TV and Sonos Beam? Then check out the Flexson Cantilever Mount for TV and Sonos Beam. This mount is the complete package, offering a mount for TVs up to 43-inches, and the Sonos Beam in one cohesive, adjustable, cantilever design.