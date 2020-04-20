Leveling up your home entertainment setup just became a bit more affordable thanks to Vizio's current sale on its M-series and P-series 4K UHD Smart TVs at retailers such as Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. You could even shop these deals at warehouse clubs like Costco or Sam's Club. Options start as low as $599.99 today, giving you the opportunity to save up to $600 while supplies last.

Starting at $598 Vizio 4K Smart TV sale Various retailers are offering discounts on Vizio 65-inch and 75-inch 4K Smart TVs while supplies last, from Target to Walmart, Best Buy, and more. Prices Vary See at Target

Target has the best deal on Vizio TVs right now. Though the P-Series models are the same prices there as they are at Walmart, Best Buy, and other stores, you can use a free Target RedCard to save an additional 5% off the purchase price of the TV you choose. There are two different RedCards, one which acts as a credit card and another which is a debit card. The debit option has zero fees and takes money right out of your bank account when you make a purchase, so you don't have to worry about any additional charges by using it.

The most affordable model on sale today won't be found at Target. Instead, you can find this 65-inch M-Series 4K UHD Quantum Smart TV on sale for as low as $598 at Walmart or Best Buy. Walmart also features the priciest model on sale today; the P-Series 75-inch 4K UHD Quantum X Smart TV that's now down to $1,698 also marks the best discount of the sale, saving you $600 while supplies last.

If you're lucky enough to be a member of a warehouse club, you can find these TVs and a few more options on sale at Sam's Club, Costco, and BJ's as well. Costco even has a 36-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar on sale for $119.99 which comes with a slim subwoofer that's easy to fit in small spaces.

For even more great TV deals, be sure to check out Woot's one-day sale on Sony 4K UHD Smart TVs before it comes to an end later tonight.