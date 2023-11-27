There's still time to grab a rare single AirTag deal in the Cyber Monday sales
AirTags rarely go on sale in single units — but Cyber Monday has an enduring deal to buck the trend.
Want one of the best ways to track some of your most often-lost gear? Apple's AirTag trackers sit with your possessions, letting you easily track them using the Find My network on iPhone, iPad or Mac. Often on sale in bundles, it's rare to see them going on sale for single trackers, but Cyber Monday and Black Friday weekend has bucked that trend. It's literally never been cheaper than to get an AirTag.
Airtag |
$29 $23 at Amazon
Usually, the only AirTags deals are on the 4 pack, but at the moment you'll also save on the single. This deal might not seem like much, but it soon adds up if you want to buy several.
Price Check: $27 at Best Buy | $23 at Target | $27 at B&H Photo
AirTags are as easy to set up and use as you'd expect from an Apple product. Never lose your valuables again! AirTags are great for peace of mind, as you can attach them to just about anything with some great AirTag accessories! I purchased a four-pack myself, and put them in my car, suitcase, keys, and my dog's collar. I even pinged my dog once when she was hiding from me in the house.
The AirTags aren't the only Apple devices that have been reduced over Black Friday, we've been tracking deals on everything from iPads to AirPods and everything in between. There are already some of the Best Apple Black Friday deals going now, as well as the best AirPods Black Friday deals and more.
When do Black Friday and Cyber Monday AirTags deals land?
Black Friday 2023 kicked off Friday, November 24, with deals spread across the weekend. Cyber Monday took place on Monday, November 27.
Where will the AirTags deals deals be on sale?
We will keep updating you with the deals as they come up, but it never hurts to check the below retailers to see the absolute latest Black Friday AirTags deals, as prices and availability can change on a dime:
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.