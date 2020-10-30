Black Friday 2020 will be different than most. For starters, tons of deals have already gone live at various retailers from Best Buy to Target, and it's not even November yet! We're also now seeing a bunch of stellar deals popping up at Amazon on all of its most popular devices as well, such as the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot smart speakers. If you didn't get around to shopping during Prime Day, here's another chance to grab some of the low prices we saw during that 2-day event earlier this month; this time, you don't even need a Prime membership to snag any of the deals!
We have an entire guide to Black Friday deals that can tell you more about what to expect during this year's sale and show you more of the deals that are live right now, but if you're looking for discounts on Amazon devices, you'll find all the best offers below.
Best early Black Friday Amazon Device deals
Amazon has been releasing stellar one-day deals every day thanks to its Holiday Dash promotion, though all the prices below are actually available for longer than just one day. Of course, things can sell out or become backordered before the sale comes to an end, so shopping sooner is better than later. Check out the best deals highlighted below and visit the full sale for all of the offers.
- : Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
- : Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $139.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
- : Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
- : Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 | $169.99 at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $18.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's back down to its best-ever price right now. You can even add a smart bulb for free.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's half price at $45 off right now which is a match for the new low it set during Prime Day. Just $5 more snags you a Blink Mini camera, too.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 | $139.99 at Amazon
With better motion detection, and improved compatibility with faster, modern Wi-Fi networks, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is a great choice for anyone looking for a powerful battery-operated video doorbell. This is its best price drop yet at $60 off.
Amazon Kindle | $59.99 at Amazon
The Kindle excels at the basics, delivering a front light that makes it easier to read books at night and Audible integration. It's $30 off right now which is a match for its best-ever discount.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
Amazon Echo Show 8 | $64.99 at Amazon
You can save 50% on the mid-size Echo Show 8 right now. It's equipped with an 8-inch HD display and Alexa voice assistant which will keep you up to date on the latest news and weather, control smart home devices, watch video, and more. Today's discount takes $65 off.
Amazon Echo Flex | $9.99 at Amazon
This tiny smart speaker plugs right into an AC outlet in your home so you can speak with Alexa, stream music, control compatible smart home devices using only your voice, and more. It's only $10 right now, a match for its Prime Day discount.
Amazon Fire TV Cube | $79.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Cube is like an enhanced Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Can't find the remote? The Fire TV Cube has Alexa built-in so you can voice control it from across the room. It can control compatible soundbars and A/V receivers as well, even allowing you to change live cable and satellite channels with your voice. You'll save $50 and score a free year of Food Network Kitchen with today's purchase.
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus with Echo Show 5 | $169.99 at Amazon
Add an Echo Show 5 smart display to your order of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus right now for only $10 more! The Echo Show 5 is one of the devices you can use to view your doorbell's live video feed and speak with visitors.
Other deals worth considering
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote — $27.99 (Was $40)
- Fire TV Recast — $129.99 (Was $230)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Kids Edition — $34.99 (Was $70)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) — $149.99 (Was $230)
- Echo Buds — $79.99 (Was $130)
- Echo Auto — $19.99 (Was $40)
Keep up to date with Black Friday deals
Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year's biggest shopping sale as it becomes available. You can learn more about this year's sale and find more early deals in our Black Friday deals guide.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPhone 12 Pro review: Flat-out incredible
The iPhone 12 Pro may not stand head and shoulders above the iPhone 12 like the 11 Pro did over the 11, but this is still Apple's most well-rounded phone. Even though it's flat.
Apple One: A services bundle that can save you up to $25/month
Apple announced a new services bundle that includes Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and Apple News+ at discounted prices.
Apple closes its stores in France to prepare for a national lockdown
In order to comply with the country's national lockdown mandate, Apple has closed its retail stores in France until at least November 1.
Automate your viewing habits with the best HomeKit TVs
HomeKit TVs are finally here, and they are awesome! Take your viewing experience to the next level with the best HomeKit TVs that are available now.