Black Friday 2020 will be different than most. For starters, tons of deals have already gone live at various retailers from Best Buy to Target, and it's not even November yet! We're also now seeing a bunch of stellar deals popping up at Amazon on all of its most popular devices as well, such as the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot smart speakers. If you didn't get around to shopping during Prime Day, here's another chance to grab some of the low prices we saw during that 2-day event earlier this month; this time, you don't even need a Prime membership to snag any of the deals!

We have an entire guide to Black Friday deals that can tell you more about what to expect during this year's sale and show you more of the deals that are live right now, but if you're looking for discounts on Amazon devices, you'll find all the best offers below.

Best early Black Friday Amazon Device deals

Amazon has been releasing stellar one-day deals every day thanks to its Holiday Dash promotion, though all the prices below are actually available for longer than just one day. Of course, things can sell out or become backordered before the sale comes to an end, so shopping sooner is better than later. Check out the best deals highlighted below and visit the full sale for all of the offers.

Other deals worth considering

Keep up to date with Black Friday deals

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don't worry. We're helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year's biggest shopping sale as it becomes available. You can learn more about this year's sale and find more early deals in our Black Friday deals guide.