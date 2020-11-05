If you've been paying attention to Sonos at all over the last handful of years, you'll know that they are some of the absolute best smart speakers you can buy. They sound great, have a ton of functionality, and easily be used across your entire home. While Sonos is known for being a little stingy on deals, it usually comes out with some great Black Friday deals on its speakers.

Whether you're just looking for one or two smart speakers to listen to your favorite music or podcasts or are interested in building out your surround sound system, the best Black Friday Sonos deals are when you want to buy your speakers in order to get the most bang for your buck.

Best Black Friday Sonos deals (right now)

As mentioned before, Sonos doesn't hold tons of sales throughout the year, and they like to set their prices, but we see some Black Friday Sonos deals already every though their bigger event.

More Black Friday Sonos Deals to come

Sonos is gearing up for Black Friday and the holiday season with some great deals. This is what we've heard about the deals you can expect later this month.

Thanksgiving Week and Black Friday deals – Nov 22 - Nov 30

Sonos Move will be available for $299. That's a $100 discount.

Sonos Beam will be available for $299. That's a $100 discount.

Sonos Sub will be available for $599. That's a $100 discount.

Holiday deals — Dec 4 - Dec 13

Sonos One will be available for $169. That's a $40 discount.

Sonos One SL will be available for $139. That's a $40 discount.

Sonos speakers are a great addition to your home, so don't miss out on these great Black Friday Sonos deals. And if you want even more, make sure to check out the best Black Friday Apple deals too.