Getting a little bored in quarantine? Got kids running around driving you nuts? Solve both problems at once with Target's Buy 2, Get 1 sale that covers kids' books and movies for kids and adults. Buy three things for your kids, buy three things for you, mix and match what you're getting, or do all three. The deal will always discount the lowest priced item on the list. So you can buy three $20 movies and only pay $40, or you could buy 2 $20 movies and a $7 book and get the latter for free. It's a great way to invest in a little extra entertainment for everyone in the house. Target is still open these days, albeit with shortened hours, so you can order online or for in-store pickup.

Stay Entertained Target Buy 2 get 1 Free on movies or kids' books You can mix and match the movies and books. Get Green Eggs and Ham, Frozen II, and Knives Out to entertain everyone in your home. The deal discounts the least expensive option in the group. You will need a Target account. Various Prices See at Target

Target has not been very restrictive on the content available in this sale, either. There are tons of great books like a huge selection from Dr. Seuss, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Harry Potter, and more. You could focus just on the books and round-out your kids' bookshelves with all the available options. Just a brief glimpse through the options showed me so many of the books we've already bought for our kid, like Goodnight Moon and I'll Love You Forever.

The movies are not bad either. The selection includes new releases like Knives Out, which I still very much want to see, and Frozen II. Tom Hanks' A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood would be great for both kids and adults. Joker, Jojo Rabbit, and Midway are just a few of the other options available.

Just remember if you choose to mix and match, chances are the books are going to be way cheaper and so those will be the options getting discounted. The highest value would be in getting three movies since you'll save around $20 or more depending on the ones you get.