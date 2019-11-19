Best answer: No. Unfortunately, at this time, it is not possible to gift a subscription of Disney Plus (Disney+) or pay for it with a gift card. You can certainly pay for somebody's Disney+ if you want, but there's no way to do this through Disney itself.

In a galaxy not so far away

Disney has long been the home to magic and wonderment, so many people have longed to have access to it all on a whim. Well, that wait is over now that Disney+ has landed.

The list of things that make this streaming service exciting is a long one. From movies and TV shows that span decades, to some of the most recent releases like Captain Marvel, Disney+ has so much for us to consume. Aside from all the classics we know and love from Disney, there brand new original content available only on Disney+. Shows in the Star Wars universe like the Mandalorian and even High School Musical are on the service, with shows set in the Marvel Universe like WandaVision making their way over soon.

Great, can I gift Disney+ to my favorite people?

While it's great that you'd like to share the love of Disney+ by gifting a subscription to friends or family, at this time, Disney isn't offering any ways to do that. Though, Disney has said that it plans to make gifting subscriptions an option in the future. How that will be done precisely is unclear as of now. It could come in the form of a gift card or directly through the streaming service itself. As it stands now, each person will have to enjoy everything Disney+ has to offer with their own subscription.

How much does it cost?

Disney+ is offering three different subscription options when you are ready to sign-up, and all three choices will net you a 7-day free trial period to test out the service. The base option gets you Disney+ as a standalone service, and it can be had for $7 per month, or you can pay for a year upfront for $70. Opting for the annual option divides out to make each month $5.83, so you'll get a bit of a discount. The other option is that you can go for the bundle and get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $13 per month. While you can't gift Disney+, Verizon is able to for some of its subscribers.