Best Answer: Yes, you can watch Disney+ on Apple TV, as well as your iPhone, iPad, and Mac through a desktop browser. Other devices that you can watch Disney+ on include Android mobile devices, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming devices, Roku TV, and Xbox One.

Does it matter which generation Apple TV?

No, the generation of Apple TV will not matter. As long as it is running tvOS, you'll be able to get the Disney+ app and stream all of the Disney+ content, which includes original Disney classics, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney+ exclusives.

So I can also watch Disney+ on my iPhone, iPad, or Mac?

That's correct. Disney+ will be available on all Apple devices, including iPhones (iOS) and iPads (iPadOS). You are also able to watch it on your Mac since it is accessible through desktop web browsers.

What if I don't have an Apple device to watch on?

That's not a problem at all. Disney+ is available on a variety of hardware, including:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Amazon Fire TV devices

Google Chromecast

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Samsung smart TVs

LG smart TVs

Roku and Roku TV

Disney+ is also slated to come to Nintendo Switch at some point, but no exact timeline has been given for it yet.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.

On top of the existing Disney titles, there will be new Disney+ exclusive television shows, especially for the Marvel and Star Wars universes. With Marvel, there is the upcoming Loki and Wanda Vision series, along with the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

How much does Disney+ cost?

Disney+ starts at a mere $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for just $12.99 a month.