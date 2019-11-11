Best Answer: Yes, you can watch Disney+ on Apple TV, as well as your iPhone, iPad, and Mac through a desktop browser. Other devices that you can watch Disney+ on include Android mobile devices, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Roku streaming devices, Roku TV, and Xbox One.
Always Disney, anywhere: Disney+ ($7/month at Disney+)
Does it matter which generation Apple TV?
No, the generation of Apple TV will not matter. As long as it is running tvOS, you'll be able to get the Disney+ app and stream all of the Disney+ content, which includes original Disney classics, Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney+ exclusives.
So I can also watch Disney+ on my iPhone, iPad, or Mac?
That's correct. Disney+ will be available on all Apple devices, including iPhones (iOS) and iPads (iPadOS). You are also able to watch it on your Mac since it is accessible through desktop web browsers.
What if I don't have an Apple device to watch on?
That's not a problem at all. Disney+ is available on a variety of hardware, including:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Samsung smart TVs
- LG smart TVs
- Roku and Roku TV
Disney+ is also slated to come to Nintendo Switch at some point, but no exact timeline has been given for it yet.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.
On top of the existing Disney titles, there will be new Disney+ exclusive television shows, especially for the Marvel and Star Wars universes. With Marvel, there is the upcoming Loki and Wanda Vision series, along with the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
How much does Disney+ cost?
Disney+ starts at a mere $6.99 a month, or $69.99 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for just $12.99 a month.
Your Disney fix
Disney+
All Disney and then some
Disney+ has all of your classic Disney favorites, along with some brand new exclusives that won't be available anywhere else. Considering the content you'll get, the price is a no-brainer.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Track your sleep to see your night habits and develop better resting tools
If you find yourself waking up everyday still feeling very tired and unrested, you could be having issues when you're sleeping you may not know about. Check out these sleep trackers to help you out.
Wondering what's moving around in the back room? Get a motion sensor!
Put the "auto" in "home automation" with these HomeKit-enabled motion sensors!
Get the Apple Watch sport band look for less
Sport Bands look amazing on your Apple Watch, whether you’re at the gym, the office, or out on the town — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either.