Best Answer: Yes, you can get Disney+ on PlayStation 4, allowing you to stream your favorite shows and movies on your trust console rather than relying on apps on your smart TV.
So I can get Disney+ on my PlayStation console?
As long as you have a PlayStation 4, yes. Disney+ is available on PlayStation 4 consoles, but if you are still using a PlayStation 3, Disney+ will not be coming to it. Sony ended PlayStation 3 support in March 2019, so .
What if I don't have a PlayStation 4?
Don't worry, Disney+ is available on a plethora of platforms and devices. Here are all of the devices that you can watch Disney+ on, and there's a high chance that you own at least one of these already:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Apple phones and tablets
- Apple TV
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Samsung smart TVs
- LG smart TVs
- Roku and Roku TV
All of these will have the Disney+ app available from their respective digital storefronts on launch.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.
A lot of Disney content on other streaming services has been or will be pulled after current license agreements expire and will be living on Disney+. This has been a long time coming, but the transition of content to Disney+ will still take a couple of years, especially with the recently acquired 20th Centur Fox content.
How much does Disney+ cost?
By itself, Disney+ will be $7 a month or $70 annually. However, there will be a bundle that has Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for $13 a month.
Disney+ has an impressive catalog that stretched beyond Disney to Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, National Georgraphic, and 20th Century Fox. While it's not available on quite as many platforms as Netflix (yet), Disney+ is on PlayStation 4 right from Day One.
