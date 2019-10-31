Best answer: Yes, Disney+ will support Chromecasting content from your Android phone or tablet. Whether your TV is new or old, smart or "dumb," you'll be able to watch Disney+ on it with a Chromecast.
Cast away: Disney+ ($70/yr at Disney+)
Google Chromecast is supported by Disney+
Among the many platforms that Disney+ will be supporting at launch are the Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices. This is great news because that means that it'll be easy as pie to switch between watching on a phone to watching on the big screen at home, even if you don't own a TV with Android TV or Roku built into it.
Here's the full list of platforms supported at launch:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Apple iOS phones and tablets
- Apple TV
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Roku
We know that you can cast Disney+ from the Android app on Android phones, tablets, and Chromebooks with Android apps through Google Play. We aren't as sure if you'll be able to cast Disney+ from the iOS version of the app, but hopefully casting will be available from all versions of the mobile app at launch.
We also aren't sure if or when you'll be able to stream Disney+ 4K content to the Chromecast Ultra or 4K Chromecast built-in TVs, but we hope to know more about what requirements Disney has for 4K content as we approach the Nov. 12 launch date for the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. It'll launch on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand.
Cast away
Disney+
No smarts in your TV? No problem.
Disney's eagerly-awaited streaming service will support Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices at launch, meaning that even if your TV is old and "dumb" like mine, you can get your Disney+ on so long as you have a Chromecast to plug into it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are our favorite spooky movies to get you into the Halloween spirit
Here are some of the best movies to watch this Halloween.
New LEGO sets and Star Wars, what's not to love?
To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda.
Keep a peaceful mind while flying — these headphones are perfect for flying
Ideally, you'll want some kind of headphones that block out ambient airplane noise when you fly. Here are some of your best options.