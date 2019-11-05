On the cusp

November 12 is the date to have circled on your calendar is you are someone who's looking forward to the launch of Disney+, and who wouldn't be? For years Disney content has been spread across various streaming services; even then, everything wasn't out there. Disney has had what they call the Disney Vault, which is where they'd put movies for some time, then bring them out for a while and then put them back.

Thankfully with Disney+ much of that is going away, and we will get access to what we love via streaming. Though when the service does go live, there isn't going to be everything, Disney+ will have hundreds of movies and television at launch ranging from decades-old classics to recent releases like Moana. They have stated that the goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+. There are even going to be some new original series and films that will be exclusive to Disney+, such as the live-action Lady and the Tramp.

Maybe you want to P'See' it (get it?)

While the number of devices that will have direct access to Disney+ via an app at launch is a relatively comprehensive one, sometimes it's a good ol' fashioned computer that you have in front of you. While it's unclear if there are going to be specific apps for Windows or Mac computers at this time, it has been announced that desktop browsers will be able to stream Disney+. At this time, there isn't a comprehensive list of all the browsers that will be compatible, but it's safe to say Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Safari will work just fine. Here's the complete list of devices announced for support at launch:

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Even though Amazon Fire tablets, Fire, Sticks, and Cubes are some of the most popular streaming devices, they won't have access to Disney+ when the service goes live. We've yet to get any announcements of when or if this will change, but fingers crossed it is cleared up soon.