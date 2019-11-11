Best Answer: Yes, you can watch Disney+ on your Roku streaming devices as well as Roku TV. In addition to the Roku, Disney+ is available on Apple TV, Android mobile devices, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop web browsers, iPad, iPhone, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
All Disney, all the time: Disney+ ($7/month at Disney+)
So Disney+ works on both Roku streaming devices and Roku TV?
Yes, that is correct. Disney+ is available on both types of Roku devices. So whether you have a Roku streaming device that works with your existing TV or a Roku TV, you will be able to access Disney+ without a problem.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.
On top of the existing Disney titles, there will be new exclusive movies and television shows, especially for the Marvel and Star Wars universes. With Marvel, there is the upcoming Loki and Wanda Vision series, along with the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.
How much will Disney+ cost?
Disney+ will start at a mere $7 a month, or $70 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for just $13 a month.
Classic Disney
Disney+
When you need your Disney fix.
Disney+ has all of your classic Disney favorites, along with some brand new exclusives that won't be available anywhere else. Considering the content you'll get, the price is a no-brainer, and you'll be able to watch it on most platforms including Roku.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Track your sleep to see your night habits and develop better resting tools
If you find yourself waking up everyday still feeling very tired and unrested, you could be having issues when you're sleeping you may not know about. Check out these sleep trackers to help you out.
Wondering what's moving around in the back room? Get a motion sensor!
Put the "auto" in "home automation" with these HomeKit-enabled motion sensors!
Get the Apple Watch sport band look for less
Sport Bands look amazing on your Apple Watch, whether you’re at the gym, the office, or out on the town — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either.