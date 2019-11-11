Best Answer: Yes, you can watch Disney+ on your Roku streaming devices as well as Roku TV. In addition to the Roku, Disney+ is available on Apple TV, Android mobile devices, Android TV, Chromecast, desktop web browsers, iPad, iPhone, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

So Disney+ works on both Roku streaming devices and Roku TV?

Yes, that is correct. Disney+ is available on both types of Roku devices. So whether you have a Roku streaming device that works with your existing TV or a Roku TV, you will be able to access Disney+ without a problem.

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is the streaming service where you're exclusively most Disney family-friendly content going forward, with access to hundreds of films and thousands of TV episodes from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, Fox, and National Geographic, and of course Disney.

On top of the existing Disney titles, there will be new exclusive movies and television shows, especially for the Marvel and Star Wars universes. With Marvel, there is the upcoming Loki and Wanda Vision series, along with the Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

How much will Disney+ cost?

Disney+ will start at a mere $7 a month, or $70 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for just $13 a month.