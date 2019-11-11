Best Answer: Yes, Disney+ will be available on the Xbox One when it launches on Nov. 12, 2019. In addition to the Xbox, it will also be available on a nice selection of other platforms and devices, including: Android mobile devices, Android TV, PlayStation 4, Chromecast, Apple TV (tvOS), iPad (iPadOS), iPhone (iOS), desktop web browsers, Roku streaming devices, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Amazon Fire tablets.
Which Xbox will be able to get Disney+?
Disney+ will be available on the entire Xbox One family of devices. This includes the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X. You will also be able to get Disney+ on other Windows devices since it is accessible through a desktop web browser as well.
What other devices can I watch Disney+ on?
If you don't have an Xbox, don't worry, you'll be able to get Disney+ on a nice selection of platforms and devices, including:
- Apple TV (tvOS)
- iPhone (iOS)
- iPad (iPadOS)
- Android mobile devices
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- Desktop web browsers
- PlayStation 4
- Roku streaming devices
- Roku TV
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Amazon Fire tablets
All of these will have the Disney+ app available from their respective digital storefronts on launch.
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is the upcoming streaming service from Disney that will include Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox, and National Geographic content. It will have most of the original Disney classic movies, and television shows that we grew up with. Along with the good old stuff will be brand new exclusives that you won't find anywhere else, including new Marvel and Star Wars series, such as Loki, Wanda Vision, The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, and more.
A lot of Disney content on other streaming services has been or will be pulled after expiring licenses and will be living on Disney+. This has been a long time coming.
How much will Disney+ cost?
By itself, Disney+ will be $7 a month or $70 annually. However, there will be a bundle that has Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads) for $13 a month. It is not known if there will ever be a bundle with ad-free Hulu at this time.
When can I get Disney+?
Disney+ will be available on November 12, 2019.
