Sling TV remains (for now, anyway) the most popular streaming TV service, with somewhere in the neighborhood of 1.5 million subscribers, at last count. But the thing about streaming services is that it's super easy to cancel and try a new one. But you'll need a replacement streaming service, right? If you're getting rid of Sling — and here's how to do that, by the way — you'll want to try something else. Here are some excellent live streaming options if you're going to cancel Sling TV: Hulu with Live TV

Hulu already has made quite the name for itself over the years with its extensive catalog of on-demand content, and award-winning original series like The Handmaid's Tale, which is gearing up for its third season. But Hulu also has a great live TV offering, with dozens of channels – including locals. The live service runs $44.99 a month and also includes the full on-demand catalog. For $50.99 you can get rid of most commercials in the on-demand shows. Hulu with Live TV also has optional add-ons for things like HBO, Cinemax, Showtime and STARZ, enhanced DVR, and additional live channels. Get a free Hulu Live trial FuboTV

Fubo TV is a newcomer that has one thing going for it that no other streaming service can compete with — it's a sports-lovers dream. The two available plans — Fubo and Fubo Extra — run $44.99 and $49.99 a month, respectively. And you get plenty of live channels (and sports) with either one. But it's the optional add-ons where things get really interesting. Sure, there's Showtime and FX+ and AMC Premiere, but there's also an add-on for cycling. And international sports. And regional sports. And outdoor sports. Plus a latino plan, and a Portuguese plan, too. Get a free Fubo TV trial Philo

You'll look at the cost of Philo — just $16 for 44 channels, or $20 for 57 channels — and wonder what's up. But the simple fact is you get a great mix of live channels for less money than you'll pay for dinner out. That's it. There's no mucking about with add-ons — just a lot of great live TV for very little money. And it's available on pretty much everything you'd want to watch TV on. Get a free Philo trial YouTube TV

Google's YouTube TV is available just about everywhere these days, and that's good because it's an excellent option for live TV. Plus it's simple. It's got a single plan for $40 a month, with loads of channels. Plus it's got a bunch of optional add-ons for things like NBA League Pass, Showtime, STARZ, Curiosity, Fox Soccer Plus, and more. And the kicker? You can share your YouTube TV subscription with up to five other family members — each has their own account, and each gets unlimited cloud DVR. Get a free YouTube TV trial PlayStation Vue

Sony's live streaming service — PlayStation Vue — remains an excellent option if you want a lot of channels. It has four packages, each building on the one that comes before it. They start at $44.99 a month and go all the way up to $79.99 a month. So it's not exactly an inexpensive option. But it is pretty diverse, and you can tack on add-ons such as HBO and Cinemax, Showtime and EPIX Hits, Fox Soccer Plus, and more. Plus it's got a cloud DVR option. Get a free PlayStation Vue trial DirecTV Now

AT&T's live streaming service has taken a lot of hits in recent months, having lost more than a quarter-million subscribers toward the end of 2018. And that number almost certainly increased since then. But that doesn't mean it's a bad streaming service. DirecTV Now has more options than just about any other service. More channels. More add-ons. Plans start at $40 a month and top out at $70 a month, and you've got options for premium add-ons. And if you're an AT&T Wireless subscriber, there's a good chance you're eligible for a discount. Get a free DirecTV Now trial