There's a lot to love about YouTube TV. The simple single plan. The multiple accounts that you can share with your family. The unlimited DVR. But YouTube TV also doesn't have as many channels as some of the other services. And if it doesn't have something you've decided you just have to have, then it's time to cancel YouTube TV. The good news, though, is that you still have plenty of options for live streaming TV, at all kinds of price points. Let's take a look at what's available: Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is a relatively new option. You know Hulu as an excellent on-demand option, and now it has a good number of live channels (including locals) available as well. Plus it has add-ons like HBO, Showtime and Cinemax, so you can keep everything in one place, if that's what you prefer. Hulu with Live TV costs $44.99 (that's the new price that goes into effect on Feb. 26). Do note that you'll still have commercials in Hulu's on-demand library at that price. To get rid of those commercials, you'll need to pony up for the $50.99 plan. Still, it's very much worth exploring. Get a free Hulu Live trial FuboTV

If you're a sports fan, you'll want to give Fubo TV a go. It's one of the only services around that streams sports in 4K resolution. (Though it's still in beta, and you're really only looking at a handful of games a week.) It also has a huge stable of add-ons for all kinds of sports, including international, soccer, outdoors and more. Fubo TV has two plans available. For $49.99 a month you'll get dozens of channels (including the 4K options). And for an extra $5 a month you'll pad that out even further with more sports and movies. (And in addition to a free trial, both plans are $5 cheaper for the first month.) Get a free Fubo TV trial Philo

If you just want to spend as little as you can every month while still actually watching TV, Philo may well be for you. For just $16 a month you'll get 44 channels — and these are channels that you know and love — from news to entertainment to lifestyle. For an extra $4 a month (that brings the grand total up to $20, for those of you keeping track) you'll add 13 more channels. And Philo is available on just about every device you've got. It's really one of those services you have to see to believe. Get a free Philo trial Sling TV

Sling is still the most popular streaming TV service, and for good reason. The Orange and Blue plans start at just $25 each (or you can get them both for $40 a month), and from there you'll build out with Sling's numerous add-on packages. (Or not. It's your call.) And that's the attraction of Sling — you pick and choose what it is you want to watch more than any other service. It's hard to argue against that. Get a free Sling TV trial PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue (which, by the way, does not require you to have a PlayStation game console) remains a really good option for live TV. It's got four channel plans, starting at $45 a month, and each builds on the one before it, which makes choosing the best for you a pretty easy thing. The most expensive plan, with more channels than you can count on four hands, tops out at $80 a month. And so long as you're not only using an Xbox, PlayStation Vue is available on pretty much every other device. Get a free PlayStation Vue trial DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now has been shedding customers, but that doesn't mean it might not be a good fit for you. It's got four plans that run from $40 to $70 a month, and like PS Vue each plan builds on the lesser plan. And if you're an AT&T Wireless customer (AT&T owns DirecTV Now), you may well be eligible for a monthly discount, so there's that. Get a free DirecTV Now trial