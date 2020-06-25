The anniversary of Pokémon Go is almost here and with it Pokémon GO Fest 2020. To celebrate, Niantic will be hosting three weeks of Timed Research challenges, similar to the Throwback Challenges.

The first week begins on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8 AM local time and will feature three sets of Timed Research that will reward players on an individual level, as well as on the whole for GO Fest:

Individuals completing the Research earn an encounter with Ducklett, an encounter with Flying Pikachu, a Star Piece, and more!

One million Team Instinct Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chimecho for GO Fest.

One million Team Mystic Trainers completing the Research will unlock Alomomola for GO Fest.

One million Team Valor Trainers completing the Research will unlock Chansey for GO Fest.

Individuals can also unlock the GO Fest Elite Skill Challenge, a set of difficult tasks featured in GO Fest 2020 separate from the Timed Research.

This week will end Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10 PM local time and will include the following bonuses:

Flying type Pokémon and Pokémon wearing party hats will spawn in the wild, hatch from Eggs, and appear in Raids.

Shiny Pidove will be appearing.

Ducklett will be be introduced, spawning in the wild and hatching from 5 KM Eggs.

Flying Pikachu will spawn in the wild and in Raids, and can be shiny.

The Jump-Start Special Research will also be available this week for any Trainers who missed out on it during last year's anniversary celebration.

A Snapshot surpise will also pop up during this event.

Ho-Oh will be featured in a Raid Weekend.

Are you excited to take part in this Special Timed Research? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!