A myriad of deals and discounts are going live this weekend in preparation for Memorial Day on Monday, and one of the best offers just reached Best Buy. TCL's 65-inch 8 Series 4K Roku Smart TV (65Q825) is now on sale for $999.99, saving you $1,000 off its regular price. This matches a one-day sale we saw at Best Buy earlier this month, and it likely won't last much longer.

This TV is only sold at Best Buy, so you won't see any competing offers at other retailers. It's priced at $2,000 through the TCL website, and Best Buy was most recently selling it for around $1,250. Today's deal is the lowest we've seen and amazing savings no matter how you look at it.

Discounted by 50% TCL 65-inch 8 Series 4K UHD Roku Smart TV TCL's 2019 flagship model. Includes new mini-LED tech for precise local dimming. It works in bright rooms and dark ones with amazing contrast and color. Supports multiple HDR formats, Dolby Atmos for a cinematic audio experience, and more. $999.99 $1999.99 $1000 off See at Best Buy

Check out the Cordcutters review of this TV when it released last year. Nirave Gondhia said, "Why is the 8-series my new go-to recommendation for a TV? Simple — it's a QLED panel. Actually, it's much more than that — it also heralds in a new era in TVs thanks to mini-LED technology, which allows the TV to display much deeper and darker blacks than on any other TV."

The mini LED technology gives you precise control of your TV's image quality, making brights as bright as ever and creating a beautiful contrast with the darks. You get tons of depth and dimension no matter what you're watching. The QLED panel also helps deliver a wider range of colors, giving you even more vivid pictures. Since the TV supports multiple HDR formats including Dolby Vision, you can combine all these technologies for some of the best image quality and clarity around.

The TV does have two 15W speakers built in, but it also has support for Dolby Atmos. So if you decide to go the surround sound route, you can get the sort of audio experience that makes you feel like you're sitting in a movie theater. You know that part at the beginning of the movie where they test the sound and that voice whispers "All... Around... You..." You'll be able to recreate that in your living room.

The TCL also has an Auto Game Mode to help reduce latency, provide smooth action, and give you the best picture settings for gaming.

There are plenty of smart features, too. TCL has a Roku TV smart platform, and Roku is one of the best content libraries in the game. You'll get full access to all your favorite streaming apps, 4K and HDR content, and even some channels featuring live TV. The built-in voice assistant compatibility means you can control the TV with your voice, search for your favorite shows, and more when you connect the TV to your smart home. You can even use the remote control, which is voice enabled.