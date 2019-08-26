What you need to know
- D23 members can get a 33% discount for Disney+.
- The offer is extended to paid and free D23 memberships.
- The offer ends September 2.
This weekend, at the annual D23 Expo, where Disney shows off lots of new and upcoming Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars related stuff, attendees were offered a special 33% discount for three years for a subscription to Disney+. "Why 33%?" you may be asking. Because it amounts to $23 per year. Clever D23, Clever.
Disney has extended the offer to sign up for Disney+ to all D23 members, whether they attended the event or not (bummer for all those fans that thought they were getting an exclusive). As of today, if you have a D23 membership, free or paid, you can take advantage of the D23 Disney+ promotion.
With a Gold or General membership to D23, you'll be able to sign up early for Disney+ (it's not early access, just a chance to sign up now) and select the three-year subscription. The price of Disney+ drops from $6.99 per month down to $3.92 per month. Not bad!
The General D23 membership is free and gives you access to exclusive content on the D23 website, plus special promotions and a weekly newsletter. The D23 Gold membership offers a beautiful quarterly magazine, a membership certificate, access to dozens of special events throughout the year, including D23, which happens each summer in Anaheim, California and a whole lot more. It costs $99 per year for a single membership or $130 per year for a family membership, which is good for up to three additional people to access the membership exclusives.
The offer is only good until September 2. If you don't already have a D23 subscription, you'd better get to it right now because it'll take 36 hours before the link will become available to you.