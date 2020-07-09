If you're tired of having to watch TV in a certain room to access your TiVo recordings, it's time to purchase a TiVo Mini VOX. This 4K streaming media player lets you watch content in your TiVo library from any room in your home without buying a new TiVo DVR. Plus, it's able to download all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Hulu so you can watch it all using a single device. While it's normally priced as high as $180, right now Best Buy has it on sale for just $129.98 for a limited time. That saves you $50 off its usual cost and brings this product down to one of its lowest prices in history.

The TiVo Mini VOX streaming media player extends your TiVO DVR into other rooms of your home, though that also means you'll need to have a TiVo already to use with it. The Mini VOX is compatible with TiVo EDGE for cable, TiVo EDGE for antenna, TiVo BOLT VOX, TiVo BOLT OTA for antenna, TiVo BOLT 500GB, TiVo Roamio and TiVo Roamio OTA.

The device includes HDMI, component, and composite video outputs for connecting to external displays like your TV. It's able to be voice-controlled so you can search and turn on shows using just your voice. Plus, it's able to download popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, Hulu, HBO Go, Plex, and more. It's 4K-compatible too. At Best Buy, close to 250 customers have left reviews for this streaming media player so far, resulting in a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars overall.

