If you've stayed up late, hoping Disney+ will officially launch in your area in the wee hours of the night, your wait is not in vain. It's rolling out across Android devices in the Google Play Store and for Fire TV right now!

It's also rolling out on Apple devices. It's now available on iOS and Apple TV.

  • Here's where you can download and start streaming on Android via the Google Play Store.
  • Here's where you can download and start streaming on Fire TV via the Amazon Store
  • Here's where you can download and start streaming on iPhone and ipad via the App Store
  • Here's where you can start streaming Disney+ on the web via DisneyPlus.com
  • To download it on Apple TV, search for Disney+ in the Apple TV App Store

A magical streaming service

Disney+

The new home for anything Disney's light touches

Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox programs, are all finally here for you to savor on all your devices.

*This story is developing..."

