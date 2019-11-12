If you've stayed up late, hoping Disney+ will officially launch in your area in the wee hours of the night, your wait is not in vain. It's rolling out across Android devices in the Google Play Store and for Fire TV right now!
It's also rolling out on Apple devices. It's now available on iOS and Apple TV.
- Here's where you can download and start streaming on Android via the Google Play Store.
- Here's where you can download and start streaming on Fire TV via the Amazon Store
- Here's where you can download and start streaming on iPhone and ipad via the App Store
- Here's where you can start streaming Disney+ on the web via DisneyPlus.com
- To download it on Apple TV, search for Disney+ in the Apple TV App Store
A magical streaming service
Disney+
The new home for anything Disney's light touches
Disney, Star Wars, National Geographic, Marvel, Disney Channel, and Fox programs, are all finally here for you to savor on all your devices.
*This story is developing..."
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Be prepared with these links to all the Disney+ apps we could find!
Disney+ is nearly here but none of the apps are! We have a list of all the places you are going to be able to get it here.
Analyst says Apple Watch Series 6 will be faster, more water resistant
Well known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Watch Series 6 will feature improved water resistance and performance, according to a new report.
Apple celebrates an iPhone app that's helping veterans with anxiety
Anxiety is something that many of us suffer with daily and Apple has shared details about Healium AR, an app that helps reduce anxiety. It's currently being used by veterans as they deal with their own anxiety.
Track your sleep to see your night habits and develop better resting tools
If you find yourself waking up everyday still feeling very tired and unrested, you could be having issues when you're sleeping you may not know about. Check out these sleep trackers to help you out.