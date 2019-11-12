The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience.

Reports across Twitter suggest that Disney+ is down for some users. Multiple reports show users having problems trying to connect to the service.

There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the issue persists.

It is unclear at this stage whether the issue is platform specific, or more likely, a problem with Disney+'s servers.

Over on Reddit, a megathread has appeared dedicated to Disney+'s early issues. The thread has garnered over 250 comments in the last 2 hours with regards to service issues. Users are reporting issues on Android, iOS, Xbox and Fire Stick. Meanwhile, on Downdetector there are thousands of reported outages. The scale and breadth of the problems seem to suggest this is definitely a Disney+ service issue, not tied to one specific platform.

