If you've been on tenterhooks waiting to see if Disney+ will support whatever it is you use to ingest streaming video, take a deep breath. The streaming service today gave word that it'll be available on pretty much every major platform you can think of.

Here's the breakdown:

Google-managed devices will include Android phones, Android TV, and Chromecast — both the dongle and Chromecast built in to a TV like Vizio.

Apple devices will include the iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, as well as Apple TV. And the Disney+ service will have full integration with the new Apple TV app.

Xbox One is supported.

PlayStation 4 and all Android TV-based Sony TVs will be supported.

And Roku streaming players and Roku TVs will have full support.

What's missing? The most blatant omission, of course, is Amazon Fire TV, and Amazon Fire tablets. Could be that they're just not ready yet. Could be more behind-the-scenes wrangling to be done. Could be ... well, we've seen these kinds of wars before, right? Also missing is any mention of smart TVs from Samsung or LG. So stay tuned for that.

Disney+ also confirmed today that its home country of the United States will share the Nov. 12 launch date with Canada and the Netherlands. Pricing will be $8.99 CAD a month (or $89.99 a year), and €6.99 per month (or €69.99 per year). It'll launch Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand, with pricing at $8.99AUD a month (or $89.99 a year) and $9.99NZD per month (or $99.99 a year)

Disney+ will feature the entire catalog of Disney movies, as well as serve as the new home for all things Star Wars, Marvel, and so much more.