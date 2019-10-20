Best answer: Disney+ is officially launching in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on Nov. 12, 2019 and in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19.
International movie magic: Disney+ ($70/yr at Disney)
Where we know Disney+ is launching so far
Disney+ is launching in five countries this year, not just the United States. These are the launch dates for each of the countries where Disney has confirmed a public release:
- Netherlands — Sept. 12, 2019 (beta preview), Nov. 12, 2019 (public release)
- United States — Nov. 12, 2019
- Canada — Nov. 12, 2019
- Australia — Nov. 19, 2019
- New Zealand — Nov. 19, 2019
Dutch subscribers in the Netherlands can get early access because the small European country is where Disney is conducting an open beta test of Disney+ ahead of the public launch in November. During this preview, Disney+ is free for Dutch subscribers, who are finding and (hopefully) reporting all of the bugs they find on the many platforms Disney+ will stream on.
Disney+ has opened pre-orders for U.S. customers, so that they're signed up and ready to stream the second Nov. 12 rolls around, but Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can't sign up for pre-orders yet. It's also worth pointing out for U.S. customers that you can only sign up for a separate Disney+ subscription, not the awesome $13 per month Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle that Disney confirmed this summer.
What about the rest of the world?
Disney announced a tentative schedule for the global rollout of Disney+ back at Investor Day in April 2019. This is a very generic timeline and it's obviously subject to change — media laws vary widely between countries — but here's the general time frame you can hopefully expect Disney+ to launch in your country:
- North America in Q1 Fiscal 2020
- Western Europe in the first half of 2020
- Eastern Europe in the first half of 2021
- Latin America in the first half of 2021
- Asia and Pacific country launches throughout 2020 and 2021
The difference in media laws — and pre-existing content exclusivity agreements in many countries — also means that when Disney+ arrives in your country, it may not have all of the same content it does in the launch countries. For instance, French law forbids theatrically-released films from being put on a streaming service in that country for three years, so don't expect to see Endgame on Disney+ in France until at least 2021.
International movie magic
Disney+
The wait is almost over for five countries.
Disney is finally bringing all of its content under one roof for streaming, after years of it being split on half a dozen services. If you're in the U.S., you can pre-order Disney+ right now so that you're all set for November.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
New LEGO sets and Star Wars, what's not to love?
To celebrate all things Star Wars, be sure to check out the newest LEGO sets for Triple Force Friday. The collection features a great mix of transport vehicles, mini-figures, and yes, Yoda.
Keep a peaceful mind while flying — these headphones are perfect for flying
Ideally, you'll want some kind of headphones that block out ambient airplane noise when you fly. Here are some of your best options.
With a quality keyboard case, your iPad Pro is practically a laptop
You can make your 10.5-inch iPad Pro work like a MacBook for you with the right keyboard case.