Best answer: Disney+ is officially launching in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands on Nov. 12, 2019 and in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19.

Where we know Disney+ is launching so far

Disney+ is launching in five countries this year, not just the United States. These are the launch dates for each of the countries where Disney has confirmed a public release:

Netherlands — Sept. 12, 2019 (beta preview), Nov. 12, 2019 (public release)

United States — Nov. 12, 2019

Canada — Nov. 12, 2019

Australia — Nov. 19, 2019

New Zealand — Nov. 19, 2019

Dutch subscribers in the Netherlands can get early access because the small European country is where Disney is conducting an open beta test of Disney+ ahead of the public launch in November. During this preview, Disney+ is free for Dutch subscribers, who are finding and (hopefully) reporting all of the bugs they find on the many platforms Disney+ will stream on.

Disney+ has opened pre-orders for U.S. customers, so that they're signed up and ready to stream the second Nov. 12 rolls around, but Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can't sign up for pre-orders yet. It's also worth pointing out for U.S. customers that you can only sign up for a separate Disney+ subscription, not the awesome $13 per month Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle that Disney confirmed this summer.

What about the rest of the world?