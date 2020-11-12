Disney reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings today, which boosted growth in some areas and losses in others. Shares were up as much as 6% for the company though, as losses were not as deep as expected. To start, there was a loss per share of only 20 cents versus the expected 71 cent loss. Additionally, Disney reported slightly higher revenue than the expected $14.2 billion, coming in at $14.71 billion.

Disney Plus was a winner, with a total of 73 million subscribers, up from the previous quarter's 57 million, and closing in quick on the goal of 90 million by 2024. An unspecified number of customers were likely attained through promotions, such as Verizon's "Disney+ on Us" which offers a free year to customers on select unlimited plans. Some of those may end up leaving the service in late November, when the year-long promotion ends.

Along with Hulu and ESPN streaming services, which Disney also owns, that puts the company at just over 120 million paid streaming subscribers, closing the gap between Netflix's slowing subscriber base of 195 million.