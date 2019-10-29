Best answer: Yes, you can set up profiles on your account as a "kid" profile to filter content within the predetermined rating group (G, TV-Y, TV-Y7/Y7-FV, TV-G). At this time, it's unclear if further content filtering will be available.

Safety first

Disney movies and their characters hold a special place in the lives of so many people. While some of us may only be a kid at heart, some fans are still actually children. A lot of what folks think of when it comes to Disney movies are classics like Mickey Mouse, Snow White, Toy Story, Up, and so many more. Though content like that is quite wholesome, not all of the shows that will be available on Disney+ will be appropriate for children.

Disney houses more than just the Mickey and the gang, Disney also has the Marvel universe, Star Wars, Fox and more, so there is going to be things on their new Disney+ service that needs to be monitored for children. Thankfully Disney has thought of a way to help sort this out for us by letting you set up profiles on your account.

How do parental controls work?

Much like you can do with Netflix, you can set up a profile for you, your significant other, and kids to not only keep your content and suggestions the way you prefer but also to filter appropriate programming for children. When you create a profile and designate it as an account for a kid, Disney is going to allow automatically only content that falls into a predetermined rating group (G, TV-Y, TV-Y7/Y7-FV, TV-G). It's unclear as of right now if there will be further controls within that group should you want to narrow that filter down further and not allow content for a seven-year-old to be available for your four-year-old as well.

Disney is also going to allow up to four simultaneous streams on an account. This means that a family could have the upcoming new original series in the Star Wars universe "The Mandalorian" playing on a tablet in one room, National Geographic's "Magic of the Animal Kingdom" streaming on a phone in another room, Marvel's "Captain Marvel" on the big screen in the living room, and "Finding Nemo" playing in kids playroom all at the same time. Just make sure that you have internet connection and data available available to do it.