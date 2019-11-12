Best Answer: Yes. LG and Disney have made sure that all LG TVs running WebOS 3.0 or higher can experience the best of Disney+. The Disney+ app is downloadable from the LG Content Store on your TV.
So I will be able to access Disney+ on my LG TV?
Absolutely. The Disney+ app is now available on nearly 900 LG TVs as of this writing and can be downloaded via the LG Content Store directly on your TV. All LG TVs running WebOS 3.0 should be eligible to download the app, which should include most models produced between 2016 and 2019. It only takes a few clicks or a quick search on LG's ThinQ AI to find it.
On the more technical side of things, the Disney+ app on LG TVs supports both 4K resolution and HDR formats, so long as your LG TV is capable of displaying Dolby Vision HDR. Dolby Atmos surround sound is also supported on TVs with the capability, meaning you'll be able to enjoy the very best of everything Disney has to offer in the highest possible quality.
It's currently available in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. Australia and New Zealand are slated to receive the Disney+ app on LG TVs during the week of November 18. Hopefully in the near future, you can access the app in all the countries where you can currently subscribe to Disney+.
Where else can I get Disney+?
Most streaming services these days are available on a wide variety of platforms, including in internet browsers, and Disney+ is no different. Here are the places where you can get the app:
- Android phones and tablets
- Android TV devices
- Amazon Fire TV devices
- Google Chromecast
- Apple iOS phones and tablets
- Apple TV
- Desktop web browsers
- Xbox One
- Playstation 4
- Android-based Sony TVs
- Samsung smart TVs
- LG smart TVs
- Roku
Getting your Disney fix
Disney+ starts at a remarkable $7 per month, or $70 annually. There is also a bundle deal available, where you can get Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu (with ads for just $13 per month.
Disney+ is the first streaming service from Disney and features the company's huge archive. That doesn't just mean the latest Disney content or a handful of favorites — we're talking from Steamboat Willie to Wreck it Ralph, along with Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, Pixar, and so much more. There are even brand new original shows and movies to watch, with new content scheduled to debut throughout the year.
Big-name content like The Mandalorian are available now. Soon, you'll also be able to enjoy the long-awaited seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, original Marvel shows like Loki and WandaVision, Pixar family shows like Monsters at Work, and more.
