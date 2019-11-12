Best Answer: Yes. LG and Disney have made sure that all LG TVs running WebOS 3.0 or higher can experience the best of Disney+. The Disney+ app is downloadable from the LG Content Store on your TV.

So I will be able to access Disney+ on my LG TV?

Absolutely. The Disney+ app is now available on nearly 900 LG TVs as of this writing and can be downloaded via the LG Content Store directly on your TV. All LG TVs running WebOS 3.0 should be eligible to download the app, which should include most models produced between 2016 and 2019. It only takes a few clicks or a quick search on LG's ThinQ AI to find it.

On the more technical side of things, the Disney+ app on LG TVs supports both 4K resolution and HDR formats, so long as your LG TV is capable of displaying Dolby Vision HDR. Dolby Atmos surround sound is also supported on TVs with the capability, meaning you'll be able to enjoy the very best of everything Disney has to offer in the highest possible quality.

It's currently available in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. Australia and New Zealand are slated to receive the Disney+ app on LG TVs during the week of November 18. Hopefully in the near future, you can access the app in all the countries where you can currently subscribe to Disney+.

Where else can I get Disney+?

Most streaming services these days are available on a wide variety of platforms, including in internet browsers, and Disney+ is no different. Here are the places where you can get the app:

Android phones and tablets

Android TV devices

Amazon Fire TV devices

Google Chromecast

Apple iOS phones and tablets

Apple TV

Desktop web browsers

Xbox One

Playstation 4

Android-based Sony TVs

Samsung smart TVs

LG smart TVs

Roku

