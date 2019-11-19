Best answer: Yes, if you have a Sony smart TV with Android TV, then you can watch through the Disney Plus (Disney+) app there. If not, you'll need an additional piece of hardware like an Android TV box or a Chromecast.
- Super streaming service: Disney+ (From $7/mo at Disney+)
- Push it: Chromecast ($35 at Amazon)
Catching the mouse
Disney+ is available on a variety of platforms and devices, including Sony smart TVs, specifically ones that use Android TV to get their smarts. Disney made a Disney+ app designed for Android TV set-top boxes as well as for televisions with it built-in. This means that you can watch your favorite Disney shows directly through your Sony Android TV without any extra hardware to plug in.
However, if you don't have an Android TV-enabled Sony TV, do not fret — there's still a way to watch. You can get all the incredible Disney+ content onto your television with a simple piece of extra hardware like a Chromecast or Android TV box that plugs right into your Sony TV. These will let you watch the shows right on your television with no problems.
Getting a Chromecast is the cheapest and most accessible way to add Disney+ capabilities to your non-Smart TV. Just plug it in, load up the app on your phone, and hit the cast button in the top right corner. You can also cast directly through your web browser.
Ways to watch on a non-smart Sony TV
While watching Disney+ on a Sony TV without Android TV will require extra hardware, it's a relatively straight forward process. Aside from the previously mentioned Chromecast and Android TV set-top box, there are quite a few other options for watching the best Disney has to offer.
- Android Mobile Devices
- Android TV
- Chromecast
- iPhone
- iPad
- Apple TV
- Xbox One
- PlayStation 4
- Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)
- Android TV-based Sony TVs
- Roku streaming players
- Roku TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- LG smart TVs (2016 or newer)
- Samsung Tizen smart TVs (2016 or newer)
What is Disney+?
Disney+ is a streaming service from the "House of Mouse" that is finally letting fans into the castle to watch favorite TV shows and movies in one place. Disney+ has hundreds of movies and TV shows ranging from decades-old classics like 101 Dalmations to recent releases like the live-action Dumbo. The goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+ by the end of 2019.
Most of the time, when people think of Disney, they think of Mickey and Goofy, or Woody and Buzz. However, the service also has content from Marvel, Star Wars, 20th Century Fox, and National Geographic. Disney also plans to offer original movies and television series that will be specific to Disney+ like She-Hulk, Lizzie McGuire, Hawkeye, and more. Even at launch there were original series available like The Mandalorian.
When is it available in my country?
Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019 in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands and on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand. Next on the docket is the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Germany, and Ireland on March 31, 2020.
Bring on the movies
Disney+
Popcorn is ready to pop
Disney+ is giving us classics like Mary Poppins to great shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and others for our entertainment.
Built to stream
Chromecast
Find it on your phone, put it on the TV
Disney magic is a snap when using Chromecast. Load the app, find the show, and tap the icon and poof; off you go on your next adventure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Watch Disney+ all day long, anywhere with these great VPNs
Disney+ is the hottest streaming ticket in town, but only if you're in the right country. Everyone else needs to use a VPN and these are the best around.
Which 4K TV should you get to enjoy your new Disney+ subscription?
Disney+ is here and we have found some of the best 4K TVs that you should consider if you want to get the best playback quality with your new Disney+ subscription.
Try on a pair of shoes using augmented reality and your iPhones camera
Shoe companies are using Apples ARKit to let consumers try on shoes without having to leave the house.