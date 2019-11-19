Best answer: Yes, if you have a Sony smart TV with Android TV, then you can watch through the Disney Plus (Disney+) app there. If not, you'll need an additional piece of hardware like an Android TV box or a Chromecast.

Catching the mouse

Disney+ is available on a variety of platforms and devices, including Sony smart TVs, specifically ones that use Android TV to get their smarts. Disney made a Disney+ app designed for Android TV set-top boxes as well as for televisions with it built-in. This means that you can watch your favorite Disney shows directly through your Sony Android TV without any extra hardware to plug in.

However, if you don't have an Android TV-enabled Sony TV, do not fret — there's still a way to watch. You can get all the incredible Disney+ content onto your television with a simple piece of extra hardware like a Chromecast or Android TV box that plugs right into your Sony TV. These will let you watch the shows right on your television with no problems.

Getting a Chromecast is the cheapest and most accessible way to add Disney+ capabilities to your non-Smart TV. Just plug it in, load up the app on your phone, and hit the cast button in the top right corner. You can also cast directly through your web browser.

Ways to watch on a non-smart Sony TV

While watching Disney+ on a Sony TV without Android TV will require extra hardware, it's a relatively straight forward process. Aside from the previously mentioned Chromecast and Android TV set-top box, there are quite a few other options for watching the best Disney has to offer.

Android Mobile Devices

Android TV

Chromecast

iPhone

iPad

Apple TV

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Desktop web browsers (plugins are unknown)

Android TV-based Sony TVs

Roku streaming players

Roku TV

Amazon Fire TV

LG smart TVs (2016 or newer)

Samsung Tizen smart TVs (2016 or newer)

What is Disney+?

Disney+ is a streaming service from the "House of Mouse" that is finally letting fans into the castle to watch favorite TV shows and movies in one place. Disney+ has hundreds of movies and TV shows ranging from decades-old classics like 101 Dalmations to recent releases like the live-action Dumbo. The goal is to have at least 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of TV available to stream through Disney+ by the end of 2019.