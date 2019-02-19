In 2009, Incase created the first hardshell case for MacBook, and that innovative design is still a leader in MacBook protection 10 years running. They've made improvements along the way—like incorporating durable, premium Bayer Makrolon polycarbonate and moving from a soft-touch finish to an aesthetically pleasing dot design—but the key features it all started with remain a fixture in their Hardshells today: slim profile, form-fitting structure, rubberized feet for stability, thorough ventilation and precision cutouts for access to ports, lights and buttons.

To celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the Hardshell Case, we've partnered with Incase to give away a Macbook Air and Hardshell Case to one lucky winner! Keep reading for details and to enter!

The Prizes

13-inch MacBook Air with Retina display

Incase Hardshell

The Giveaway

This giveaway is hosted by Incase, so you'll want to be sure to click through to enter! Simply hit the link to open the giveaway and enter with your email address. You can earn additional entries using Instagram and by sharing the giveaway, and everyone that enters will receive a coupon for 20% off their next purchase at incase.com!

Subject to official terms and conditions found within the giveaway widget at the link above. The giveaway runs 2/19/19 at 9:00am PST through 3/4/19 at 11:59pm PST. Eligible to U.S. customers who are 18 years of age or older.

About Incase

We design solutions centered on protection and mobility to meet the evolving demands of today's creatives. Our heritage is deeply rooted in the lifestyles of those who create on the Apple platform, and through this dedication, we are able to focus on our consumers' evolving needs and continually expand our product offering while promoting creativity and the entrepreneurial spirit.

Informed by the principles of good design, the ecosystem of bags and accessories we curate transcend both age and demographics to provide the widest audience with the best possible experiences while in pursuit of their passions.

Our team employs exacting design protocols to ensure each Incase product meets the needs of our consumers, new emerging markets, and an ever-expanding world of Apple product experiences. The brand, our team, and the products we create thrive at the intersection of technology and lifestyle while innovation through collaboration lives at the core of our design process.