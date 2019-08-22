If you haven't caught every Pokémon available in Pokémon Go yet, sorry, but even more are coming for you to pursue! Niantic has officially announced that Pokémon from Generation 5, the Unova region, will be added to Pokémon Go very soon! We only have knowledge of a few confirmed Pokémon so far, but it seems inevitable that even more will appear as time goes on.

Which Unova Pokémon are confirmed for Pokémon Go so far?

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Wait, what's Unova and Generation 5?

If you've only played Pokémon Go and none of the other Pokémon games, you may not be familiar with Unova. The main series of Pokémon games over the years has taken place across multiple fictional regions, with each new "generation" of games set in a new land. Generation 1, aka Pokémon Red/Blue/Yellow, had the original 150 Pokémon that were in Pokémon Go at launch and took place in Kanto, so you'll hear that group interchangeably referred to as Gen 1 Pokémon or Kanto Pokémon. They both mean the same thing. The same goes for Gen 2/Johto, Gen 3/Hoenn, and Gen 4/Sinnoh.

Now, we're ready to move into Generation 5, which took place in the Unova region over the course of the games Pokémon Black, White, Black 2, and White 2. These games introduced over 150 brand new Pokémon to the universe, and it seems likely that, similar to past new generation reveals, we'll see them slowly trickle into the game over a few months. The first batch is already planned for release in September.

Can I evolve any of my current Pokémon into Unova Pokémon?

Not this time! In previous generations, some existing Pokémon got new evolutions, but you don't have to worry about obtaining Unova Pokémon that way this time around. All Unova-mons will be brand new to the game.

When can I expect to see Unova Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

September 16, 2019 - Ultra Week 3: A Unova Unveiling