Finding yourself bored at home with nothing to watch? The latest $5 film sale at iTunes is set to change that, and now that films and shows from iTunes can be viewed in the Apple TV app, you can watch your collection anywhere using a compatible device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick or a Roku Streaming Stick. The app is available to download on a variety of smart TVs as well.

Today's sale at iTunes is filled with a bunch of the best comedies and feel-good films from the past couple of decades for just $4.99 each this weekend. Whether you see a film on the list that's one of your favorites or a few you've been meaning to see forever, now is the best time to buy. It's rare to see any digital film go on sale under $5, and most of the time they're priced at $10 to $20.

Digital Discount $5 Comedies and Feel-Good Films iTunes is having a sale on a selection of must-see comedies and feel-good films, from There's Something About Mary to The Greatest Showman, all for just $5 each. While most are available in digital HD, some picks like Bohemian Rhapsody are in 4K. $5 Each See at iTunes

With theaters closed down, having a movie night now means you'll be saving quite a bit in comparison. You could purchase a few of these films for less than the price of some movie tickets, and let's not get started on the cost of concessions. Purchasing your films digitally also means you don't have to worry about where they're streaming or if they might be taken off the streaming service you use.

Plus, with Movies Anywhere, you can even sync the movies you buy to all the different digital libraries you connect — and it's free. If you don't like to watch via the Apple TV app, just keep your libraries connected to Movies Anywhere and you'll be able to watch them on other apps like Vudu or Prime Video.

There are a ton of movies in the sale, from The Greatest Showman and Bohemian Rhapsody to School of Rock, There's Something About Mary, and Dodgeball. If you're a fan of comedies, there's no doubt a few films here you should have in your collection.

Be sure to check out the full sale at iTunes to get a look at all the films on sale this weekend.