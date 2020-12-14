What you need to know
- Final Cut Pro can now create files optimized for YouTube and Facebook.
Apple has released an update to Final Cut Pro today that adds support for sharing directly to more services. This update specifically adds support to share an optimized video file from Final Cut Pro to both YouTube and Facebook.
If you choose to share a video to either service, Final Cut Pro will create a file that is optimized for sharing to each of the sites. If you choose either option, you will also be presented with additional options like choosing a resolution, compression, and adding captions.
The update also includes the usual stability improvements, but Apple does not specify what those are exactly. The full release notes of version 10.5.1 are below.
- Adds share option for YouTube and Facebook to create a file for uploading to those sites
- Includes stability improvements
Final Cut Pro users can download version 10.5.1 from the App Store for free starting today. Those looking to purchase the app can also find it on the App Store for $299.
