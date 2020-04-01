Free trials can be tricky because you often have to enter credit card information and then you may forget to cancel, and then all of a sudden you've paid for something you didn't really want. Sling TV is doing things a little different with its new 'Stay In & Sling' campaign that offers you 14 days of free access without even entering a credit card. That's right, you can literally click the Get FREE TV Now button on its site to get started with two weeks of Sling Blue at no cost to you.

With Sling Blue you'll receive free access to more than 45 live TV channels, over 50,000 on-demand movies and shows, Cloud DVR recording, and the ability to stream on three screens at the same time. Some of the channels include CNN, MSNBC, A&E, Bravo, HGTC, Nick Jr, Food Network, and many others. Whether you're looking to stay informed on what's happening in the world around you or escape the troubles for a little with some reality TV or a movie, Sling's Blue package can do just that for you.

Since you don't have to enter a credit card to get started, you don't have to worry about remembering to cancel or being charged after the 14-day period is over. The promotion runs now through April 5, so be sure you sign up before then in order to score the two weeks of free access.

