Four months after the U.S. release, but 2 weeks earlier than originally planned, Frozen 2 is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.

The U.S. version was released back in March three months earlier than planned. It's a big day for Disney+, as July 3 also marks the global release of Hamilton on the platform, from our earlier report:

Disney+ is bringing the Broadway stage to your living room with its exclusive recording of one of the most popular plays in modern history: Hamilton. Featuring the original production and cast, including creator Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton is an American musical which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway genres for musical numbers that truly are in a world of their own.

That release is a recording of Hamilton as filmed in June 2016.