What you need to know
- Frozen 2 is now available on Disney+ in the UK.
- It's already been out in the U.S. for four months.
- The UK release was delayed due to licensing issues.
Four months after the U.S. release, but 2 weeks earlier than originally planned, Frozen 2 is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK.
As announced by Dinsey+ UK back in June, Frozen 2 is now available on the streaming service in the UK as of July 3.
The U.S. version was released back in March three months earlier than planned. It's a big day for Disney+, as July 3 also marks the global release of Hamilton on the platform, from our earlier report:
Disney+ is bringing the Broadway stage to your living room with its exclusive recording of one of the most popular plays in modern history: Hamilton. Featuring the original production and cast, including creator Lin Manuel-Miranda, Hamilton is an American musical which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway genres for musical numbers that truly are in a world of their own.
That release is a recording of Hamilton as filmed in June 2016.
Great package
Disney+
Disney+ is one of the best deals in content streaming
Disney+ in the UK may not have everything its American counterpart does, but the catalog covers favorites from all corners and gets new stuff added on a regular basis. It's also the only place to check out The Mandalorian.
One of the most affordable streaming platforms out there, Disney+ costs just £5.99 in the UK, and is even cheaper if you pay for your entire year's membership in one go. Not only can you watch Frozen and the newly-released Hamilton, but also smash-hit franchises including Marvel's Avengers and Star Wars.
