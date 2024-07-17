You've only got 24 hours to get three huge games from the Prime Day sale — here's everything you get for free

Whenever Prime Day rolls around, you hear loads about the massive drops in price on the likes of iPads, iPhones, and more. But there are lots more things that the sale brings to the table, not least of all everything you can get for free. Gamers get something special, too — every year, Amazon adds some massive games to its Prime Gaming library for you to peruse and nab at your pleasure, only available for the duration of the sale.

At the moment, there are only 24 hours left (at time of writing, when you go to grab them there'll be even less time) to grab three massive games, including the very new and very misjudged Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, one of this year's biggest launches. Alas, it doesn't feature a dancing Amanda Waller a la the new Suicide Squad Anime (which you really have to see to believe, it's bonkers in every single right way), but it does feature action-packed combat, a massive open world, and a story featuring heroes (or villains, depending on your outlook) yanked straight from the pages of DC comics.

Free games?

There are two more games available for free during the sale as well. You can nab Rise of the Tomb Raider for one, part of the reboot series of Lara Croft fronted games from 2016. Finally available for only a few more hours is Chivalry 2, a game that really has to be played to be believed — massive battles see players dressed from head to toe in medieval armor, bonking seven bells out of each other with swords, clubs, hammers, and more. Be aware that the three games can only be played on Windows hardware, so no luck for Apple gamers here. If you've got a gaming computer, however, these are well worth the pickup, and all yours to keep if you've got an Amazon Prime account.

It's super easy to get hold of the games as well — just head over to the Prime Gaming page, log in, and get hold of those free games. There are another 28 games you can add to your library for free there as well, with titles like Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and more. Those games are available for a little longer, but they're still worth claiming now when you head over to collect the three special games.

Amazon Prime | Free 30 day trial Don't have a Prime Account for the sale? Make sure you grab a thirty-day free trial so that you can make use of all those massive savings deals found across Amazon. It's also how you get those three free games!