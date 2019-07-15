Amazon Prime Video Channels is one of the best-kept secrets Amazon has. First you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription. Chances are you already have that — and it's what gets you into Amazon Prime Video. But Amazon Prime Video Channels opens up a whole new world, with subscriptions to more channels than we could possibly list here.

But what we will list here are the channels that you can get on the cheap or Amazon Prime Day. You'll get a discount for the first three months, which should be plenty of time to check things out and kick the tires a little. But if you're anything like us, you'll quickly fall in love with all the great content, billed right to your Amazon account.

It's really that simple. Just note that all prices listed here are for the three-month promotional period, and you'll need to be a new subscriber to the channel. After that? You can watch on any device that has access to Amazon Prime Video.

So let's get to it. These are all the Amazon Prime Video Channels you can get discounted on Prime Day!

Get More Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Cartoons!: Boomerang

Cartoons. More cartoons than you possibly have time to watch. But maybe that doesn't matter because with Boomerang it's Saturday morning every single day.

$2.49 a month

All things England: Britbox

If there's one British import we love to see on Prime Day, it's Britbox. Get a discount on all your favorite UK series, including Doctor Who, Coronation Street, Antiques Roadshow and more!

$3.49 a month

CBS exclusives: CBS All Access

In addition to the full CBS back catalog you'll get great streaming exclusives like Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone, and the upcoming Star Trek: Picard. This deal is good for the limited-commercials plan.

$2.99 a month

Total drama: Lifetime Movie Club

Get your cry on

Who doesn't love a little time with an overly dramatic movie of the week? Lifetime Movie Club satisfies that guilty pleasure.

$1.99 a month

Fast and dirty: Motortrend On Demand

Burn rubber with this channel

Gearheads of all ages will find something to love on Motortrend On Demand, with some of your favorite shows and garages. You can almost smell the rubber burning.

$2.49 a month

Old-school: MTV Hits

The best of the worst

Some of your favorite old-school shows, like Beavis and Butt-head, The Hills, Jersey Shore and so many more. Go ahead and watch. We won't judge. (Too much.)

$2.99 a month

You know, for kids!: Nick Hits

Best of the Nick

Nickelodeon long has some of the best kids shows out there, and this channel brings them all under one roof — like iCarly, Zoey 101, Spongebob Squarepants and more!

$3.99 a month

Younger kids: Noggin

For the kindergarten crowd

Speaking of great kids shows, Noggin is geared toward the younger generations, with classics like Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, Paw Patrol and Blues Clues

$3.99 a month

Even more kids: PBS Kids

For the pre-schoolers

Breaking things down for kids even more, PBS Kids has some of the best elementary-age content you can find, with Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Dinosaur Train, Odd Squad and more!

$2.49 a month

Feel at home: PBS Living

Make yourself at home

Where else can you find The Great British Baking Show, Julia Child and America's Test Kitchen? Right here on PBS Living, of course.

$1.99 a month

Proper drama: PBS Masterpiece

And maybe put on the tea kettle

Some call it snooty — we call it some of the best Sunday-night content around, any night of the week. Come for Les Misérables, stay for Inspector Lewis.

$2.99 a month

Premium shows: Showtime

You can't look away

With some of the best movies and series around — like Billions and Shameless — Showtime is a must-have for any premium channel lover.

$5.49 a month

The horror: Shudder

Be afraid &mdash;&nbsp;be very afraid

If you're a fan of all things scary, you need to check out Shudder. Some of the best from the horror genre from across the decades — as well as the best new things that go bump in the night.

$2.49 a month

Aim for 'em: STARZ

So much great stuff

STARZ gets short shrift, and it shouldn't. With shows like American Gods and The Rook — plus more movies than you can count — it's definitely worth a discounted look.

$4.49 a month

Go indy: Sundance Now

Don't miss it!

Independent shows and movies that you might have missed — but will definitely be glad that you saw. And with this channel you can watch what you want, when you want to watch it.

$3.49 a month

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.

Latest And Best Prime Day Deals

The Ring Alarm security system is reaching new low prices for Prime Day
Ring Alarm home security systems

Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.

The Sonos Beam Prime Day deal includes a $40 discount and 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00 $499.00 Save $140

That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

More Prime Day Deals