Apple announced its new MacBook Air on Wednesday, March 18, and we've got a roundup of all the latest reviews.

As per Apple's press release:

Apple today updated MacBook Air, the world's most loved notebook, with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new lower price of $999, and $899 for education.

The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it's the best MacBook Air ever made.

Dan Ackerman has a video and a written review. Is the MacBook's i3 processor a letdown?

Big love for Apple's new Magic keyboard from Stuart Miles.

"It feels good to type again."

David Snelling says that more power and less money is a "winning formula".

"Apple's MacBook Air makes a good first impression".

"Buy it for the keyboard."

There are also some great videos of the new MacBook Air out including:

Apple's new MacBook air features brand new Intel i7 processors as an upgrade option, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. Storage starts at 256GB, with upgrades up to 2TB.

You can rest assured that we'll have our own thoughts on the MacBook Air very soon.