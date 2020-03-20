What you need to know
- Apple announced its new MacBook on Wednesday, March 18.
- A few lucky people have already got their hands on them.
- Here's a roundup of all the initial reviews.
Apple announced its new MacBook Air on Wednesday, March 18, and we've got a roundup of all the latest reviews.
As per Apple's press release:
Apple today updated MacBook Air, the world's most loved notebook, with faster performance, the new Magic Keyboard, twice the storage and a new lower price of $999, and $899 for education.
The new MacBook Air delivers up to two times faster CPU performance and up to 80 percent faster graphics performance, letting customers breeze through daily activities and play more games. Now starting with 256GB of storage, MacBook Air allows customers to store even more movies, photos and files. With its brilliant 13-inch Retina display for vivid images and sharp text, Touch ID for easy login and secure online purchases, spacious trackpad, and all-day battery life combined with the power of macOS Catalina, it's the best MacBook Air ever made.
CNET
Dan Ackerman has a video and a written review. Is the MacBook's i3 processor a letdown?
Pocket-lint
Big love for Apple's new Magic keyboard from Stuart Miles.
TechCrunch
"It feels good to type again."
The Express
David Snelling says that more power and less money is a "winning formula".
CNN
"Apple's MacBook Air makes a good first impression".
Engadget
"Buy it for the keyboard."
There are also some great videos of the new MacBook Air out including:
Apple's new MacBook air features brand new Intel i7 processors as an upgrade option, delivering up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. Storage starts at 256GB, with upgrades up to 2TB.
You can rest assured that we'll have our own thoughts on the MacBook Air very soon.
Magic Keyboard
MacBook Air (2020)
Apple finally fixed the keyboard.
With a faster processor, way more storage, and the new scissor mechanism Magic Keyboard, this is the MacBook Air you've been waiting years for.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Some supposed early 2020 iPad Pro benchmarks are disappointingly average
Nobody officially has a new iPad Pro in-hand yet, but that doesn't mean nobody has had a chance to play with one yet.
'Apple Watch saved my life' says woman who needed a blood transfusion
Apple has saved more than a few lives with its Apple Watch. It sounds like we can add another to the list.
You can check out the new iPad Pro in your own home without spending a cent
Want to see how that fancy new iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard would look in your home office? You can test it out for yourself through the magic of augmented reality.
Don't carry around your new MacBook Air bare! Get a case!
If you're looking to carry around you're new MacBook Air with something that will protect it when you're on the move, here are our favorite options.