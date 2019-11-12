Disney+ has finally arrived, allowing subscribers to enjoy decades worth of content from Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic, and Fox for a low price every month. It is something that many of us have been wanting for years, and it's finally here! But what if you aren't that impressed with the service? Or you finished watching what you wanted to watch and don't have a use for it now? Don't worry, it's easy to cancel.

How to cancel Disney+

Log in to your Disney+ account on the website (or device of choice). Hover or click on your Profile tab in the corner. Select Account. Click on Billing Details. Click Cancel Subscription. Confirm that you want to cancel by clicking on Complete Cancellation. If you change your mind, just click No, Go Back. You will get an email to your associated email address that you canceled your account.

Keep in mind that when you sign up for Disney+, you get a seven-day free trial. If you are unsatisfied with it and don't want to be charged, make sure to cancel before the trial ends. Otherwise you will be charged since the service asks for card information upfront before the trial begins.

If you end up canceling your account before the trial is up, you'll still be able to continue watching until the end of the trial period. After the trial period, you won't be able to watch anything on the streaming service.

However, if you change your mind and decide to come back later, you can always restart your account at any time. The process for this involves logging in with that same account, going into your Account Billing Details, and adding a credit card or PayPal as form of payment.