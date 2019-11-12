Disney has some of the most beloved characters and movies of all time. From the likes of Mikey Mouse and Donald Duck to Woody and Buzz, kids of all ages have enjoyed watching Disney for decades. However, that doesn't mean that everything on Disney+ will be wholesome and appropriate for young children. Which is why Disney+ can set up a Kid's Profile to help filter shows that are safe for children. Setting this up can be done in just a few steps, so let's get started.

Products used in this guide

Disney's best in one place: Disney+ (From $7 after a 7-day free tiral at Disney+)

How to set up a Kid's Profile on a desktop web browser:

In your web browser, go to Disney+. If you have an account already then log in or sign up if you don't. To add a new profile, click the add profile from the upper-right navigation menu. Select the profile image. Enter a name for the profile and toggle the 'Kids Profile' slider. Click save.

There you have it! You've set up a Kid's Profile so your kids can enjoy Disney+ and you don't have to worry about them watching any inappropriate content. Wait, have you already created a profile and you want to switch it to a Kid's Profile? We've got you covered.

To change an existing profile to a Kid's Profile

In your web browser, go to Disney+. Log into your account. Click the edit profiles from the upper-right navigation menu. Select the profile you want to change. Enable Kids Profile by moving the slider. Click Save

The process for making or changing a profile to a Kids Profile from devices other than a web browser is much the same process. So, for the most part, whichever device you have available to access Disney+, you'll likely be able to turn on the Kid's Profile toggle for some peace of mind.

Can I adjust the level of parental controls?

As it stands today, there isn't a way to get more granular controls over the type of content your child will have access to. Currently, the only way to filter the videos that are accessible by your child is by simply turning the Kid's Profile toggle off or on. It is a bit surprising that there isn't a way to allow different levels of show ratings for a 5-year old versus a 10-year old. Perhaps this is something that Disney will add at a later date. For now, at least, there is some way to filter out the more grown-up shows with the Kid's Profile option — I suppose it's better than nothing.