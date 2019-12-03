After the long wait, Disney Plus (Disney+) is finally here. If you haven't had a chance to sign up yet, or you're looking to give somebody the magical gift of Disney streaming, there's an easy way to do it, especially if you live near a Disney run establishment. You can now purchase 12-month subscription cards. If you have one or want to get one, we can help you use it so you can start streaming as soon as possible.

Before you buy or redeem

Before you try to redeem your subscription card, here are a few things you should take note of. You can't redeem a subscription code if you already have an account. The only way to successfully redeem a subscription card is to be a new subscriber. If you already purchased a card, you can gift it to someone who doesn't have the service. Otherwise, you have to wait until your current subscription is up so you can cancel and register with a new email address.

How to sign up for Disney Plus with a subscription card