If you've got both hands on the wheel and don't know where you're going, Siri and Maps can help.

With Siri and Apple's built-in Maps, you know longer have to stop, type, and search for directions. You can simply tell Siri where you want to go, and you'll get a route to go right there. It's great if you're in a new area of town or traveling in a new city. And if you get lost, you can even ask Siri to take you home.

How to get directions with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad

Lost? Hey, Siri!

Launch Siri, either by holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri." Say something like, "directions to 529 Wellington Avenue." Tap the option you want if Siri presents multiple. Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will pick Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are. Drive

Walk

Transit

Ride Tap Start to begin navigation immediately. It'll start within five seconds if you don't.

From there, Siri will guide you, turn by turn, to where you want to go.

How to find local businesses with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad

Not sure of place names? If you just ask Siri to direct you to the nearest restaurant or gas station, she can help you find what you're looking for!

Launch Siri either by holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri." Say something like, "directions to the nearest Chinese restaurant?" Tap the option you want if Siri presents more than one. Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will choose Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are. Drive

Walk

Transit Tap Start to begin navigation. Otherwise, Siri will start within five seconds.

How to find your way home with Siri and Maps

You first have to make sure that you have yourself added as a contact to your iPhone or iPad and have your address added to your contact card.

Launch Siri by either holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri." Say something like, "how do I get home?" or "take me home." Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will pick Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are. Drive

Walk

Transit Tap Start to being navigation immediately. It'll start within five seconds if you don't.

Questions?

Let us know in the comments below!