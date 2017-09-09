If you've got both hands on the wheel and don't know where you're going, Siri and Maps can help.
With Siri and Apple's built-in Maps, you know longer have to stop, type, and search for directions. You can simply tell Siri where you want to go, and you'll get a route to go right there. It's great if you're in a new area of town or traveling in a new city. And if you get lost, you can even ask Siri to take you home.
- How to get directions with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad
- How to find local businesses with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad
- How to find your way home with Siri and Maps
How to get directions with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad
Lost? Hey, Siri!
- Launch Siri, either by holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri."
- Say something like, "directions to 529 Wellington Avenue."
- Tap the option you want if Siri presents multiple.
- Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will pick Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are.
- Drive
- Walk
- Transit
- Ride
Tap Start to begin navigation immediately. It'll start within five seconds if you don't.
From there, Siri will guide you, turn by turn, to where you want to go.
How to find local businesses with Siri and Maps on iPhone and iPad
Not sure of place names? If you just ask Siri to direct you to the nearest restaurant or gas station, she can help you find what you're looking for!
- Launch Siri either by holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri."
- Say something like, "directions to the nearest Chinese restaurant?"
- Tap the option you want if Siri presents more than one.
- Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will choose Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are.
- Drive
- Walk
- Transit
Tap Start to begin navigation. Otherwise, Siri will start within five seconds.
How to find your way home with Siri and Maps
You first have to make sure that you have yourself added as a contact to your iPhone or iPad and have your address added to your contact card.
- Launch Siri by either holding down the Home button or saying, "Hey, Siri."
- Say something like, "how do I get home?" or "take me home."
- Tap a mode of transportation. Otherwise, Siri will pick Drive or Walk, depending on how close you are.
- Drive
- Walk
- Transit
Tap Start to being navigation immediately. It'll start within five seconds if you don't.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments below!
Updated September 2017: Made sure everything is current for iOS 11.
Maps for iPhone and iPad
- What's new in the Maps app
- How to find locations and get directions with Maps
- How to share location and directions with Maps
- How to delete your search history and prior destinations in Maps
- How to use Siri with Maps
- How to enable and use Maps extensions
- Best Maps app extensions
- How to change settings for Maps
- How to report a problem in Maps
- How to use Maps with CarPlay
Reader comments
How to use Siri to get directions and maps on iPhone or iPad
I wish that Apple would provide the same kind of directions for walking or riding your bike as they do for cars. Not everyone drives a car.
All they do now is take the car directions and change the time it will take you based on the slower speed. Which as anyone who actually walks or bikes around knows, is only accurate about one tenth of the time and is basically useless because there are many places where cars cannot go but people and bicycles can.
I want Apple Maps to be aware of the streets, sidewalks and pathways around my home. I want Apple Maps to be aware of the pathways in my local park and not just display it as a giant green square. I want Apple Maps to know that a one way road doesn't apply to me because I'm on foot.
I want Apple Maps to know the bike routes in my area. I live downtown in a city that is literally riddled with official bike routes. All marked, signed, and designated by the city but Apple Maps is not aware of any of it, despite it being in place since before Apple Maps debuted years ago.
I don't want to be constantly routed miles out of my way, just because Apple Maps equates "roads for cars" with "access."
Good news--You are wrong about walking directions. You must not have ever used that feature because walking directions are very different than driving. That's why using Apple Maps works so well with your Apple Watch!
You are correct that Apple still hasn't rolled out an update with different bike routes. Stay tuned for the completion of their base map in 2017.
Always afraid using Apple maps because almost 3 out of 10 times it is wrong
Apple maps is terrible. Now, if one could switch google maps as the default this would be useful.
Sent from the iMore App