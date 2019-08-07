Samsung is returning to the Barclays Center in New York to unveil a new Note. There is already a lot of information about the Note 10 and Note 10+ going around, but there's always something unexpected and interesting to watch in the official launch event. If you're wondering what the next big competitor for the iPhone will look like and whether they copied any features that Apple already has, or whether the Note 10 has any features you wish Apple would copy, follow along with us as we watch the announcement unfold (no folding phone puns, please).

It all goes down on August 7, with the live stream kicking off at 1 p.m. PT (Los Angeles) / 4 p.m. ET (New York) / 9 p.m. BST (London) / 1:30 a.m. IST (India) — and you can watch it right here with us at the video embed above.

iMore's sister site, Android Central, will be on the ground at the event with full coverage and analysis. As the stream goes on, and well after it's finished, you can keep an eye on what the Android community things over on Android Central where they'll be disseminating every piece of Galaxy Note 10 news.