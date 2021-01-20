Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as the next President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET.
As you might expect, the ceremony will be broadcast across a wide range of networks all over the world. This year, the inauguration will feature speeches from both Biden and Harris, as well as performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.
Time
As mentioned, the inauguration of Biden and Harris will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:00PM ET. A special prime-time show hosted by Tom Hanks will air later that evening at 8:30 PM ET.
How to watch
The inauguration will be shown across a wide range of US networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. The inauguration can also be watched at BidenInaugural.org/watch, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.
Other platforms hosting the event include Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV, the latter a great option as you'll get access to events on other channels such as CNN.
Sling TV
Sling is offering free access to the inauguration live stream for anyone who wants to watch it. You don't need to enter a credit card number or anything to tune in.
Apple News
Apple News will have its very own special coverage of the inauguration, which can be accessed through the Apple News App on iOS devices and Mac, the inauguration is the first banner on the app's home screen.
Outside of the US
Outside of the US, a VPN is great option not only for tuning into US broadcasts but also for protecting your location whilst you surf, an added layer of security. Our favorite is Express VPN thanks to speed, security, and ease of use. It works on pretty much any device including iOS and Mac.
Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Presidential Inauguration. Get in on this deal now!
The best option in the UK and Canada is YouTube).
