Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated as the next President and Vice President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:00 PM ET.

As you might expect, the ceremony will be broadcast across a wide range of networks all over the world. This year, the inauguration will feature speeches from both Biden and Harris, as well as performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.

Time

As mentioned, the inauguration of Biden and Harris will take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 12:00PM ET. A special prime-time show hosted by Tom Hanks will air later that evening at 8:30 PM ET.

How to watch

The inauguration will be shown across a wide range of US networks including ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS. The inauguration can also be watched at BidenInaugural.org/watch, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, and Amazon Prime Video.

Other platforms hosting the event include Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV, the latter a great option as you'll get access to events on other channels such as CNN.