This Super Bowl Sunday, prep for the big game by watching the other biggest sporting event of the day, the Puppy Bowl! It starts at 6:00 PM ET and airs on Animal Planet. Watch it live and root for your favorite team. This year it's Team Fluff vs. Team Ruff.

What is the Puppy Bowl?

Every year, before the big event, the Super Bowl, we're treated with a pedigree extravaganza in the form of the Puppy Bowl, where a few dozen doggie delights (39 this year) romp, roughhouse, and rumble to win the coveted "Lombarky" Trophy.

It's more than just an hour of entertainment for our puppy-loving hearts. Animal Planet chooses its participants to help get them into forever families. That's right. Each one of the canines in the Puppy Bowl are adoptable, and oftentimes, each one get adopted into a family.

These pets-in-waiting are chosen from animal shelters around the U.S. You can root for the home team by finding out which pup was recruited from your area (or at least the closest shelter to you).

You can even create personalized trading cards of participating pups (or your own best friend) with such stats as; favorite treat, hiding place, and best tricks.

What about the kitties?

Don't worry about the felines (because they're not worried about you). But really, they get their time to shine with the Kitty Half-Time Show, where the floofs are treated to a relaxing pitter patter. Cat's don't do play.

The mid-game party consists of a lot of pet-themed hilarity that you won't want to miss. It might be better than the Super Bowl half-time.

And, yes, the stars or the Kitty Half-Time Show also get adopted into their forever families.

How do I watch?

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet Sunday, Feb. 3 at 6PM ET. If you have a cable subscription, you can watch it on your standard TV. You can also watch it via Apple TV, or on iPhone or iPad, by downloading the Animal Planet app and signing in with your cable provider.

