Looking to tune into this weekend's UFC 247? If you're a fan of the sport, you should be. It's going to be a big one.
The first headliner, Jon Jones, is the current two-time undisputed UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. He'll be going up against promising newcomer Dominick Reyes, who's currently undefeated in twelve matches. It'll truly be a clash for the ages.
And if you have an iPhone or an iPad, it'll be an easy match to watch, as well. All you need to do is install the ESPN+ application through the Apple App Store.
ESPN+
UFC 247 PPV
Champion vs. newcomer
Jon Jones didn't win two championships for nothing, but you shouldn't discount Reyes. He's a powerful fighter in his own right, and one who may be able to exploit Jones' weaknesses. You can watch this match and more on ESPN + for iOS.
How to watch UFC 247 through ESPN+ on iPhone/iPad
- In the Apple App store, find ESPN: Live Sports & Scores and install it. Once you've completed the installation, open the app and review the permissions it requests.
- If you already have an ESPN account, you can simply log in. If you don't, create a new account. Note that for ESPN+, you'll need to sign up for a subscription.
- Once you have an ESPN+ subscription, you can then purchase the pay per view event, either through the app or on the ESPN+ website.
How much does the UFC 247 pay-per-view cost?
You'll need to pay to watch UFC 247 - in that regard, you've a few options:
- The event on its own costs $49.99.
- New ESPN+ subscribers can purchase UFC 247 and a year of ESPN+ at a discounted cost of $84.98.
- Existing subscribers can also upgrade to an annual subscription and purchase the event, provided they're on a monthly plan.
How to watch UFC 247 outside the US
ESPN+ blocks region locks its content, meaning that if you're outside the United States, it'll try to block you from watching UFC 247. If you want to get around that, you'll need a VPN. It essentially fools ESPN into thinking you've logged in from a domestic location rather than an international one.
Our VPN recommendation is below.
VPN for UFC 247
ExpressVPN
The perfect VPN for iOS
ExpressVPN is known as best-in-class for a reason. Its mobile client is excellent and highly functional on iOS, and it offers multiple pricing plans for maximum flexibility.
Who's fighting in UFC 247?
The main event of UFC 247 starts at 10 PM EST, but there will also be preliminaries and early prelims earlier in the day.
Early Prelims (4:15 PM EST)
- Domingo Pilarte vs. Journey Newson
- Andrew Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez
Prelims (8 PM EST)
- Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo
- Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee
- Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams
- Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista
- Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Vera
Main Card (10 PM EST)
- Jon Jones (25-1-0) vs. Dominick Reyes (12-0-0)
- Valentina Schevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian
- Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa
- Mirsad Bektić vs. Dan Ige
- Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.